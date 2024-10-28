14-month sentence for an engineering executive charged with rigging bids for Québec City contracts

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 25, André Côté, a former executive for engineering firm Roche ltée, Groupe-conseil (now Norda Stelo), received a 14-month conditional sentence, consisting of seven months of house arrest and a seven-month curfew. He will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.

Mr. Côté was charged with participating in a bid-rigging scheme for Québec City contracts between 2006 and 2010. He pleaded guilty on June 21 before the Court of Quebec, admitting to conspiring to divide up Québec City municipal infrastructure contracts among seven other engineering-consulting firms while he was vice-president of infrastructure for Roche in Québec.

Charges were also brought against a second individual in the same case in November 2023, and legal proceedings are still ongoing against him.

Quote

"Rigging bids on public contracts is a serious offence that artificially increases costs and ultimately enriches a handful of individuals and companies while impoverishing taxpayers. That is why we will continue to fight against this scourge and pursue those who conspire to increase their profits through criminal schemes such as bid-rigging."

Matthew Boswell

Commissioner of Competition

Quick facts

Following an investigation by the Competition Bureau, criminal charges were brought in November 2023 against two former executives of engineering-consulting firms, André Côté and Patrice Mathieu , for conspiracy to rig bids, conspiracy to commit fraud , and fraud over $5,000 .

against two former executives of engineering-consulting firms, André Côté and , for conspiracy to rig bids, conspiracy to commit , and over . Mr. Côté's former employer, Roche ltée, Groupe-conseil (now Norda Stelo Inc.), had to pay $750,000 under a settlement reached by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for rigging bids for municipal infrastructure contracts in Québec, including in Québec City.

under a settlement reached by the Public Prosecution Service of for rigging bids for municipal infrastructure contracts in Québec, including in Québec City. Six other engineering-consulting firms, namely, Dessau, Genivar (now WSP Canada), SNC-Lavalin, CIMA+, BPR and Teknika HBA inc. (now EXP Services Inc.), have also reached settlement agreements with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for bid-rigging municipal infrastructure contracts in Quebec , including in Québec City. The total amount of these settlements amounts to over 12 million dollars .

for bid-rigging municipal infrastructure contracts in , including in Québec City. The total amount of these settlements amounts to over . The Competition Bureau investigation was launched following an immunity application from AECOM Consultants Inc. submitted through its immunity and leniency program.

When the Bureau receives evidence that a criminal offence has occurred, it refers the case to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC). The PPSC then decides whether charges should be laid and has authority over any resulting prosecution.

(PPSC). The PPSC then decides whether charges should be laid and has authority over any resulting prosecution. Bid-rigging is a criminal offence under the Canadian Competition Act .

. The Bureau strongly encourages anyone who suspects a company or individual of being involved in illegal agreements, such as bid-rigging, price-fixing, market allocation, restricting supply, or wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements, to report it through its online complaint form.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

