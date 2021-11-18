13th Annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards

Supreme Court Justice, viral dance sensation and a federal MP are among

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Justice Mahmud Jamal, the newest judge and only immigrant serving on the Supreme Court of Canada, has been named among the 13th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrants. Judge Jamal credits hard work and resilience in helping him get to where he is today — a common theme among all the inspiring Top 25 winners this year. From Jamal to viral Bhangra dance sensation Gurdeep Pandher to federal MP Sonia Sidhu, the Top 25 Canadian Immigrants offer a master class in how to succeed in Canada, while making a lasting impact in making it a better place for all.

Presented by Canadian Immigrant magazine and program partner COSTI Immigrant Services, this is the only national awards program that celebrates the achievements of inspiring Canadian immigrants. Winners are chosen from coast to coast, from diverse cultures and demographics, and different backgrounds and industries.

"We are so proud to be continuing to celebrate such amazing immigrants every year, with the support of COSTI," says Sanjay Agnihotri, publisher, Canadian Immigrant magazine. "The winners' stories are truly inspiring, from the challenges and hardships they've had to overcome as newcomers to the positive mindset they displayed as they worked toward success. Their examples shine a light on what is possible for any immigrant in Canada. And at Canadian Immigrant magazine, our mission is to help them along their journey."

"We are also focused on helping newcomers find success in Canada through our various settlement and employment programs. The successful integration of newcomers results in a better Canada for everyone, as the examples of the Top 25 winners clearly demonstrate. We are proud to support the Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards," says Executive Director Mario J. Calla

Jack Rabba, one of this year's Top 25 winner and the recipient of the additional Entrepreneur of the Year honour for his leadership as the founder of Rabba Fine Foods, has some advice for those just starting their journey in the footsteps of the Top 25. "Focus on opportunities and focus on positivity," he says. "You have been able to come to this great country of Canada, so use your chance to work hard and develop yourself. Focus on all the positivity and the opportunities, not on those who doubt you."

Mexican-born Luis Carlos Flores Aguilar, a communications professional with the Government of Alberta, an LGBTQ+ advocate and this year's Youth Award winner, echoes similar advice. "Hard work and perseverance pay off. Regardless of your age, colour of skin or sexual orientation, Canada will offer you the tools and opportunities you need to achieve your dreams," he says.

The Top 25 Canadian Immigrants of 2021 were chosen after an extensive nomination, judging, shortlisting and public online voting process. Hundreds of nominations were received, from which 75 finalists were shortlisted by a diverse judging panel of past winners. Nearly 70,000 online votes were cast at canadianimmigrant.ca . The 25 winners were chosen based on a combination of votes and judges' merit scores.

Winners are now being featured online at canadianimmigrant.ca/top25 and in the November print edition of Canadian Immigrant magazine.

The awards program is further supported by the Toronto Star, CityTV, Sing Tao Media and OMNI Television.

