EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is providing $9.2 million to build 138 new homes in Edmonton.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages alongside Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton, and Marisa Redmond, Executive Director of the Right at Home Housing Society.

The announcement took place at 9155 79 Avenue NW, Edmonton, which received $2.84 million to build 11 homes and will be operated by Right at Home Housing Society. The building will provide a mix of units suitable for individuals or families with low incomes in Edmonton, including two fully accessible units for people living with disabilities. The project also features a flexible community space that can be used by local residents and neighbourhood groups and is designed to be a space that brings people together and strengthen the local King Edward Park Community.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own, and the Affordable Housing Fund and Rapid Housing Initiative are two programs through which we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in housing projects like the ones announced today in Edmonton, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Housing is as much an economic support as it is a social one. By helping our city's most vulnerable residents' access safe and affordable places to call home, we are positioning people for success in every aspect of their lives. Thanks to the Affordable Housing Fund and Rapid Housing Initiative, we're doing that for 138 families in Edmonton and thousands more across Canada."– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"We are excited to hear the announcement of funding to build more new homes in Alberta, and having previously received funding, we understand the positive impact that it can have for families and communities. We believe that all people have a right to housing and that good housing contributes to the health and safety of individuals, families, and communities." – Marisa Redmond, Executive Director of Right at Home Society

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025-26 to 2028-2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements will open on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed.

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding

Project Name Program Location Funding Units Type Métis Capital Housing Corporation's Affordable Housing Project for Women and Children AHF Edmonton, AB $6,359,856 127 New Construction St. Paul's Legacy Permanent Supportive Housing RHI3 Edmonton, AB $2,843,538 11 New Construction Total: $9,203,394 138



