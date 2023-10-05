WATERLOO REGION, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - 1365 marijuana plants caught the attention of police. Further digging lead to the discovery of various other drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, hashish and several types of guns. In the end numerous arrests were made.

The Kitchener RCMP began Project O COSMOS and after extensive investigation executed 3 warrants, between Aug 2, 2023 and August 11, 2023, with the assistance of the Shelburne County OPP and the Waterloo Regional Police. The warrants were executed at locations within Melanchthon Township, the City of Kitchener and Wilmot Township.

Six individuals were arrested between the three locations. A total of 1365 marijuana plants were growing at the property in Melanchthon Township. There were also 88 large bags of dried marijuana seized at the same location.

The other 3 properties also had numerous drug and guns seized including:

Over 200 kgs of dried marijuana,

More than 60 kgs of psilocybin,

6.25 kgs of hashish,

72 kgs of cannabis edibles

4 grams of cocaine

914 grams of methamphetamine,

936 grams of MDMA

one Glock 9mm hand gun with 2 loaded magazines,

a .22 calibre rifle

2 replica firearms.

Charges have been laid against the following people:

Em Kha Khuong (37) Thanh Hien Hong (40) and Tuong Nguyen (39) have been charge with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act X 3

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking SEC 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm contrary to Sec 88 of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition contrary to Sec 88 of the Criminal Code

The following people have also been charged:

Thi Ty DO (71)

Possession for the purpose of distributing contrary to Sec 9(2) of the Cannabis Act

Possession for the Purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance contrary to Section 5(2)

Of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession for the Purpose of trafficking a Schedule Ill substance - Psilocybin contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Duc Duy Hoang (45)

Possession for the purpose of distributing contrary to Sec 9(2) of the Cannabis Act

Possession for the Purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance contrary to Section 5(2)

Of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession for the Purpose of trafficking a Schedule Ill substance - Psilocybin contrary to Section 5(2) Of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

George Gobran (53)

Possession for the purpose of distributing contrary to Sec 9(2) of the Cannabis Act

Possession for the Purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance contrary to Section 5(2)

Of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance, cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

KHUONG, HONG and Nguyen are currently held in custody. DO is due in court at 85 Frederick St, Kitchener on October 6th, 2023. HOANG and GOBRAN are due in court on October 27th, 2023.

The Kitchener RCMP would like to thank the Waterloo Regional Police Service and the Shelbourne OPP for their assistance in this investigation.

"The RCMP with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police Service and the O.P.P. again helps put a stop to the illegal activities occurring in numerous communities. We are pleased to be able to keep our communities safe by seizing both drugs and guns from another organized crime group. These results speak to the continuous efforts and commitments the RCMP and our partners bring to public safety."

Insp. Lucio De Simone

OIC Kitchener Detachment

