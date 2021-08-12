123Dentist Awards 15K in Scholarships to CDI College Dental Graduates

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - 123Dentist – a community dentist network – presented a number of completion scholarships to CDI College graduates from the Dental Assisting and Dental Receptionist programs during an awards luncheon on August 9, 2021. $15,000 worth of scholarships were awarded to twelve CDI College graduates from Burnaby and Surrey campuses.

"We are tremendously proud to partner with and support the growth of CDI College and its students to accelerate their learning, skills and confidence throughout their academic journey," says Jennifer Woodrow, Director of Operations, BC. "For 123Dentist, it's a very positive investment in the dental community, and new graduates and students need that support. It gives me great pleasure to be here today and hand out these scholarships."

In partnership with CDI College, 123Dentist has been awarding one scholarship to every graduating class from Dental Assisting and Dental Receptionist programs since 2017. Scholarships recipients are chosen through a voting system conducted by peers, instructors, and faculty.

"I'm blessed to receive this scholarship – I didn't know I was going to get picked," says Marjorie Aure, Dental Assisting program. "I'm planning to continue my education to become a dental hygienist, so I'm planning to use the scholarship towards my tuition."

123Dentist also provides a number of practicum placements for CDI College students, and hires copious amounts of CDI College graduates in the fields of dental assisting and dental reception.

"Giving back to communities where we live and work, supporting the advancement of our dental industry and future leaders is an important part of the culture at 123Dentist," says Woodrow. "When I go in to meet a class, I'm able to promise them a practicum placement – if they don't already have one. [123Dentist] offers that help as we're able to put them in a position where they can get the training and education they need as a new student."

About CDI College

For 50 years, CDI College remains a leading career training institution, helping thousands of students achieve career goals and aspirations. With over 22 campuses across Canada, CDI College offers hands-on training from experienced instructors in a wide range of business, technology, healthcare, early childhood education, art and design, legal studies, and trades programs. CDI College's practical, hands-on learning experiences prepare students to enter the working world with the skills they need to succeed. To learn more, visit www.cdicollege.ca.

About 123Dentist

The 123Dentist national platform was launched in July 2017 and is Canada's oldest and largest majority dentist-owned group of dental practices. From a single practice in Vancouver, owned by CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Amin Shivji and two partners, to over 225 practices, 3,000 team members with support centres in Vancouver and Toronto. 123Dentist enables dentists to focus on providing optimal care to their patients, while an experienced team provides a wide range of support services. They offer alternative partnership models to meet the unique needs of each individual dentist, including the opportunity to retain ownership of the clinic. For additional information, dentists can visit partners.123Dentist.com and patients can learn more at www.123Dentist.com.

