MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Please find attached for release to the market, Kincora Copper Limited's presentation to 121 Mining Investment being held in London on November 22-23rd 2022.

Further details on the 121 Mining Investment London conference and registration for one to one, face to face meetings available at: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london/?dm_t=0%2C0%2C0%2C0%2C0

Related Documents View PDF Kincora is attending the 121 Mining Investment London. Presentation for the conference attached. Please contact us to arrange a meeting at the conference (November 22-23rd) or meetings outside of the conference in London on November 24-25th. (CNW Group/Kincora Copper Limited)

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

For further information please contact:

Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer

[email protected] or +61431 329 345

For media enquiries:

Media & Capital Partners

Angela East at [email protected]

Executive office Subsidiary office Australia 400 – 837 West Hastings Street Vista Australia (formerly Leydin Freyer Corp Pty Ltd) Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada Level 4, 100 Albert Road Tel: 1.604.283.1722 South Melbourne, Victoria 3205 Fax: 1.888.241.5996





Website: www.kincoracopper.com

Email: [email protected]





SOURCE Kincora Copper Limited