121 Mining Investment London Presentation
Nov 21, 2022, 05:30 ET
MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Please find attached for release to the market, Kincora Copper Limited's presentation to 121 Mining Investment being held in London on November 22-23rd 2022.
Further details on the 121 Mining Investment London conference and registration for one to one, face to face meetings available at: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london/?dm_t=0%2C0%2C0%2C0%2C0
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)
For further information please contact:
Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected] or +61431 329 345
For media enquiries:
Media & Capital Partners
Angela East at [email protected]
|
Executive office
|
Subsidiary office Australia
|
400 – 837 West Hastings Street
|
Vista Australia (formerly Leydin Freyer Corp Pty Ltd)
|
Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada
|
Level 4, 100 Albert Road
|
Tel: 1.604.283.1722
|
South Melbourne, Victoria 3205
|
Fax: 1.888.241.5996
|
Website: www.kincoracopper.com
|
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Kincora Copper Limited
