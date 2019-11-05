115th Annual Santa Claus Parade, ready to marvel and delight all!

"This parade is truly a Canadian Christmas tradition, which brings together families from all over the GTA and beyond. Santa always brings a little magic with him when he visits Toronto. Thanks to our sponsors and the thousands of volunteers who work hard to put this event together, the parade has become the City of Toronto's world-class entertainment event." said Clay Charters, Santa Claus Parade Executive Director.

This year the Parade will start at 12:30 p.m. but will have a change at the start. This year the parade will be starting from Bloor and Parliament Street; it will then travel west along Bloor Street to University Avenue, travels south on University Avenue (in the north bound lanes) to Wellington Street, then travels east on Wellington to Yonge Street, south on Yonge Street and then goes east on Front Street. Ending at the St. Lawrence Market. The 115th annual Santa Claus Parade airs Sunday, November 17 at 4:30 pm ET/PT on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found.

This year is a very special year, as it marks the 50th year for the Parade's Creative Director Alf Iannarelli! Alf, who has been working on the Santa Claus Parade since 1969, has become an integral part of the parade having seen it through runaway floats and weather of all kinds.

In addition to the support of all those involved, there are a number of initiatives that make the parade bigger and better every year. Select Metro grocery stores will once again be selling red noses, to help light the way for Santa, at their check-outs with money raised going to the Parade and the United Way. The Holly Jolly Fun Run, a 5km run, will kick off the parade starting at 11:45 a.m. on parade day. All proceeds raised support the Santa Claus Parade.

It's easier to get to the parade than ever—with more train service & great ticket deals from GO Transit. GO Transit is offering a special $15 adult return fare. Children aged 12 and under always ride free. To skip the ticket lines in stations on parade day, visit tickets.gotransit.com to purchase in advance.

GO is offering additional Sunday train service to the parade on its Milton & Kitchener lines, and modified service on Lakeshore West. Attendees can also take advantage of regular weekend service on the Lakeshore East, Stouffville and Barrie lines. You can also hop on the UP Express to Bloor or Union stations! Customers can find more information on schedules at https://www.gotransit.com/en/trip-planning/seeschedules

Take the TTC directly to the parade! The festivities will go right past Sherbourne, Bloor-Yonge, Bay, St George, Museum and Queen's Park stations. Plan a hassle-free return trip by purchasing a two-ride PRESTO ticket at the start of your journey. Two-ride PRESTO tickets are available at Fare Vending Machines at any TTC subway station, or any Shoppers Drug mart location in Toronto. Children 12 and under ride free. Group/Family Day Passes are not available on PRESTO.

"I am looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces along the parade route," said Santa Claus, who flew into town from the North Pole to offer a preview of this year's magic. "This parade really showcases how the whole team, from our volunteers to celebrity clown and even the audience, can make something truly enchanting – that's what Christmas spirit is all about!"

About the Santa Claus Parade

The Santa Claus Parade is the largest children's parade in North America and the largest outdoor entertainment event held in Canada every year. More information on the Parade at thesantaclausparade.com

About Santa's Elves

This year, a very special group of companies have stepped forward to make a long-term commitment and a substantial financial investment to ensure the Parade continues to bring smiles for years to come.

Santa's Elves:

McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd

Canadian Tire

Metro Ontario Inc.

Royal Bank of Canada

CIBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

BMO

Indigo and Chapters

MLSE

Canada Protection Plan

Tim Horton's

Maple Leaf Foods

Sunwing.ca

Pizza Pizza

98.1 CHFI

Manulife

Dairy Farmers of Ontario

CAA

Canada's Wonderland Winterfest

Wonderland Winterfest Nutella

SOURCE The Santa Claus Parade

For further information: For more information or interview requests, please contact: Karla Moreira, Harbinger, 416.960.5100 x 225, kmoreira@harbingerideas.com