TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Food Basics, a subsidiary of METRO Inc. (TSX: MRU), is pleased to announce that its unionized employees at 114 Food Basics locations in Ontario have ratified a new five-year collective agreement which provides wage increases and benefits improvements for all employees, including part-time employees.

"We are pleased to have reached a fair and equitable outcome that allows us to continue to meet the needs of our customers, our employees and our business," said Paul Bravi, Senior Vice President, Food Basics. "

About METRO INC.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 975 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 645 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE Metro Inc / Ontario

For further information: METRO Media Relations, 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]