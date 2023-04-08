11:00 A.M. UPDATE: Hydro Ottawa continues to restore power to remaining customers

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa continues to make progress in restoring power to customers across the City of Ottawa. As of 9:30 a.m. this morning, approximately 2,900 customers remain without power.

Hydro Ottawa continues to treat this as a multi-day restoration event and is working to restore power to all customers by end of day, Saturday, April 8, with the possibility that small pockets may still exist by the end of the day.

Hydro Ottawa crews restoring power yesterday near Rockland. (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

Today's efforts will focus on restoring power to those customers who remain without power in the following areas:

Bayshore - Belltown

Billings Bridge - Alta Vista

Borden Farm – Fisher Glen

– Fisher Glen Braemar Park - Bel Air Heights - Copeland Park

Bridlewood - Emerald Meadows

Britannia Village

Carlington

Carlingwood West – Glabar Park – McKellar Heights

Centrepoint

Cityview - Crestview- Meadowlands

Iris - Queensway Terrace South

Laurentian

Lindenlea - New Edinburgh

Old Barrhaven West

Parkwood Hills - Steward Farm

Playfair Park - Lynda Park - Guildwood Estates

- Guildwood Estates Richmond

Rockcliffe Park

Skyline - Fisher Heights

Tanglewood

Urbandale Acres - Canterbury

Westboro

Whitehaven – Queensway Terrace North

Hydro Ottawa will continue to post information regarding these ongoing outages on its website , outage map , and on social media.

If customers are still out of power or do not see their area on the Hydro Ottawa's outage map, there are two ways customers can report:

Call our 24/7 outage hotline at 613 738-0188

Submit a report online through the MyAccount customer portal

Safety tips

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimeters by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.

asks the public to respect work site perimeters by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid. If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, please call us at 613 738-0188.

Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., delivers electricity to approximately 353,000 homes and businesses in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman. For more than a century, Hydro Ottawa has supplied its customers with clean, safe and reliable power to help build a vibrant and sustainable national capital region. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa proudly contributes to the well-being of the community it serves through its integration of innovative and sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship initiatives, and offering best-in-class customer service.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

For further information: Dan Séguin, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-808-6743, [email protected], www.hydroottawa.com