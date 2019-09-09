10th annual Ritchie Bros.' Corporate Kids Challenge surpasses $1.5 million raised for KidSport B.C.

MLA Anne Kang also presented a $400,000 contribution to KidSport from the Province of B.C.



BURNABY, BC, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Ritchie Bros.' Corporate Kids Challenge charity event celebrated its 10th year this past weekend, with more than 250 participants and $160,000 raised, bringing the event's 10-year total to $1.5 million!

All funds raised in this fun and action-packed event—which pits corporate teams from across Greater Vancouver against each other in a series of sports-day challenges—go to Kidsport B.C., a long-running charity designed to help financially-disadvantaged children participate in amateur sport.

"We are so proud of what this event has become and the thousands of kids it has helped," said Bev Briscoe, Chair of Ritchie Bros.' Board of Directors. "We believe strongly in the power of sport and its ability to help build the leaders of tomorrow. I'd like to thank all our employees, who have volunteered their time to put on this event year after year. I'd also like to thank all the corporate teams who joined us this year and all the years past—we couldn't do it without you."

What really makes the Corporate Kids Challenge different than a lot of charity events is its focus on fun. The whole event is designed to remind participants how fun and important sport is to our lives. To maximize the competitive spirit of the participants, each corporate team is paired with a special guest teammate, including Canadian Olympians, local athletes and celebrities. This year's event featured Canadian national softball player Larissa Franklin, Paralympians Richard Peter and Michelle Stilwell, who is also a BC MLA, and many others.

"Approximately 500 kids are going to get to play a season of sport because of this year's event," said Pete Quevillon, Director of KidSport B.C. "We are making a huge impact on the lives of so many kids and we are so thankful for everyone who has contributed to making this event a success, especially our good and generous friends at Ritchie Bros. My colleagues in Kidsport chapters across Canada are envious of this tremendous event and it simply could not and would not be the success it is without the efforts of Ritchie Bros. and all its employees."

Also onsite for this year's event was MLA Anne Kang (Burnaby-Deer Lake) and Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley, to present a $400,000 donation to KidSport from the province of B.C.

Ritchie Bros. is the host and main sponsor of the Corporate Kids Challenge each September. Other 2019 event sponsors included Burnaby Firefighters, Ernst & Young, Mr. Mikes, Westminster Savings, and more.

To learn more about the Corporate Kids Challenge event and how you can help, visit rbauction.com/kidschallenge.

About KidSport™

Established in 1993 by Sport BC, KidSport™ is a community-based sports funding program that provides grants for financially disadvantaged children ages 18 and under to participate in amateur sport and learn valuable life lessons and skills. The organization operates 178 chapters across Canada, 41 of which are based in British Columbia. For more information about KidSport™ and how you can help in your community, please visit http://www.kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE andTSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

