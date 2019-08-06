10th Anniversary screening of 65_RedRoses raises funds for transplant research in BC
Aug 06, 2019, 12:00 ET
Celebrate the legacy of BC icon Eva Markvoort and the movement she created for organ donation and Cystic Fibrosis awareness
VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On September 8th, 2019, the award-winning documentary 65_RedRoses will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special screening at the Vancouver Playhouse Theatre. Directed by Nimisha Mukerji and Philip Lyall, 65_RedRoses captures the unguarded journey of 23-year-old Vancouverite, Eva Markvoort, in her battle with Cystic Fibrosis (CF), a fatal genetic disease affecting the lungs and digestive system. Redefining the traditional scope of documentaries in an electronic age, this impactful film gives insight into the experience of those waiting for life-changing transplants.
Presented in partnership with the Transplant Research Foundation of BC, Onni, and the Directors Guild of Canada BC, and with CBC Vancouver as a media partner, this anniversary event will feature inspirational speakers, including Eva's surgeon, Dr. John Yee, as well as a special musical guest. Proceeds from the screening will go towards transplant research through the Transplant Research Foundation of British Columbia.
65_RedRoses first premiered in 2009 at the Vancouver International Film Festival, where it won three awards, including the Audience Award for Most Popular Canadian Film. According to Zach Lipovsky, Directors Caucus Representative at the Directors Guild of Canada BC, "65_RedRoses is truly a breathtaking film and was a major steppingstone for both Nimisha Mukerji and Philip Lyall in launching their directing careers. Their vision for this film has created a lasting message that continues to resonate today." Since its premiere, the film and the #4Eva art campaign have inspired a national movement for organ donation and CF awareness, helping to triple the donor rate reported by BC Transplant.
"65_RedRoses has become a powerful voice for the transplant community in sharing the joys, hopes and often unseen struggles and challenges of the transplant journey," says Kristi Coldwell of the Transplant Research Foundation. "The film has left an indelible mark on our transplant community and lead to a greater awareness and appreciation of what encompasses transplantation. Organ donation is an incredible gift that offers people living with end-stage organ failure a future but while transplantation saves lives, it is not a cure. Eva's story offers an honest and brave first-hand account of this reality."
Additionally, Eva's legacy has inspired national events like Lawn Summer Nights, which has raised over $3 million for Cystic Fibrosis research. "It is clear that Eva Markvoort's message of love and resiliency continues to resonate through Vancouver's CF community," said Jonathan Thau, Event Lead at Lawn Summer Nights. "Ten years later, the film continues to give back in ways that extend beyond funding into giving life, hope, and a community for those suffering from this disease."
The film has been screened around the world, including on Oprah's Documentary Club, and has won numerous national and international awards. It is now available in all schools in British Columbia as a teaching point to educate youth about health and science, while sharing Eva's message to make every moment count.
By holding a 10th anniversary screening and celebration of Eva's life and legacy, the film's directors hope to continue to raise funds for CF research and further increase awareness of the benefits of organ donation in British Columbia.
For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit: www.65RedRoses.com
