100th studio makes Orangetheory Fitness Canada's fastest growing fitness brand

"We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone so quickly," says Blake Macdonald, President, Orangetheory Fitness Canada. "Opening 100 studios in less than 7 years makes us the fastest growing fitness brand in Canada which is a testament to Canadian fitness interests and our unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology."

Since inception, technology has been an important component of Orangetheory for members to measure performance. To further its already seamless member experience, Orangetheory will be introducing an in-studio touchscreen Challenge Tracker for benchmarking and recording statistics, and Otconnect to Canadian treadmills. Otconnect is the in-studio fitness platform that permits innovative data capture. Orangetheory will evolve from a heart rate-based monitoring system to a connected in-studio fitness platform that offers new data metrics to users including Average/Max Incline, Total Moving Time, and Pacing.

"Today's Orangetheory member is looking for accurate and precise fitness tracking to understand how hard they need to work in order to achieve the best results," says Hifa Maleki, Orangetheory Fitness Canada's VP of Franchise Development & Operations, "In looking at the future of the fitness industry, the team understands the importance of ever-evolving technology and has continued to prioritize technology research and development."

In further tech advancements, Orangetheory has also expanded its line of Otbeat wearables with the launch of the Otbeat Burn. The latest device expands users' activity-tracking capabilities so that they can be transmitted to smartphones, GPS watches and bike computers for continued out-of-studio monitoring of heart rate, steps, distance and calories. A three-day data storage capability has also been introduced to the Otbeat, while battery life has been increased for up to 24 hours of continuous use.

Orangetheory expects to finish 2019 with over 106 total studios in Canada – 22 new studios since the end of 2018 – representing a 26 per cent year-over-year growth rate. As of September 2019, Orangetheory has over 1,200 operating studios worldwide, in 23 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Japan, G.C.C., Israel, Peru, and Chile.

More information about Orangetheory Fitness is available at www.orangetheoryfitness.com.

About Orangetheory® Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness is a scientifically designed, one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory's heart-rate-monitored workouts are designed to get participants within the target-training zone of 84 percent to 91 per cent of their max heart rate, which stimulates metabolism and increases energy. Led by highly skilled coaches, each Orangetheory Fitness workout incorporates endurance, strength and power elements through a variety of equipment including treadmills, rowing machines, TRX® suspension training and free weights. The result is more energy, visible toning and the 'Orange Effect' – where participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours post-workout (the Orangetheory Fitness 'afterburn') for an average of 500+ total calories burned per every 60-minute workout.

SOURCE Orangetheory Fitness Canada

For further information: Alissa Liotti, Ketchum Public Relations Canada, 416 355 7432, orangetheory@ketchum.com