100km Foods Inc. Answers Locavores' Question: "Where Should I Eat?" With "Certified 100km" Restaurant Accreditation

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Founded in 2008, 100km Foods has been at the forefront of the local food movement in Southern Ontario since its inception. Founded on the desire to create a fair local and sustainable food economy, founders Grace Mandarano and Paul Sawtell set out to create the infrastructure necessary to provide sales, marketing and distribution services for a network of Ontario farmers and producers. Almost 12 years later, 100km Foods has created a wholesale market for over 100 Ontario farmers and producers, allowing Chefs and food businesses access to the best locally grown foods Ontario has to offer and to truly "know where their food comes from."

Over the years, members of the public who seek out local ingredients when they dine out have asked 100km Foods a simple question: "where should I eat?" Now you have an answer! Introducing 'Certified 100km', a new accreditation program that validates participating restaurants as local food champions, who use their purchasing power to prioritize sourcing local ingredients from 100km Foods' network of farmers and producers.

"As Chefs, we know that today's restaurant guests are very educated. When choosing a location for a meal they rightly take into account the values of the restaurant. At 360 The Restaurant at the CN Tower, one of our core values is to ensure that we support and share the bounty and the stories of local farmers and producers of quality ingredients. We are able to showcase our level of commitment to this core value through programs like Certified 100km Foods and FeastON. Having the 100km Certification allows guests to know which restaurants are actually putting their money where their mouth is in terms of purchasing local foods."

– Chef John Morris, 360 Restaurant in the CN Tower

100km Foods has been recognized with global distinction as a Best For The World B Corp for 4 straight years. The company ranked in the top 10 per cent of the 3,000 B Corps around the world for its exemplary supplier relations and the significant impact it has made on its community. As a Feast On preferred purveyor, 100km Foods has also helped dining establishments to meet the goals of their manifesto to procure Ontario products and educate their diners whenever possible. The "Certified 100km" accreditation extends that recognition to restaurants that source local ingredients, and support 100km Foods' network of farmers.

"I am excited to recognize those chefs and retailers who demonstrate a dedication to sourcing ingredients locally, and who are showing not only that it can be done, but that it enhances their businesses and their diners' experience to start with the best ingredients Ontario has to offer."

– Grace Mandarano, Co-Founder and CFO, 100km Foods

The list of qualified and participating "Certified 100km" restaurants for 2019 can be found at www.100kmfoods.com/100kmfoods/certified-100km

About 100km Foods Inc: 100km Foods Inc. wants you to know where your food comes from. 100km Foods Inc. is an award-winning local food distributor in Toronto, ON that connects local farmers with urban markets. Farmers gain access to large, urban markets and customers gain access to delicious, farm-fresh food at local restaurants, hotels, and retailers. Together with 500+ chef- and 100+ farmer-partners, 100km Foods Inc. is working to create a strong and viable local food economy in Ontario. For more information, visit https://www.100kmfoods.com.

