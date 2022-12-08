100 Queens Quay East Earns LEED Platinum Status

The landmark waterfront office tower goes green to earn the highest level of LEED certification

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Menkes Developments Ltd. (Menkes) and TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) announced today that 100 Queens Quay East, Toronto, its new 675,000 square foot landmark office tower, has achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification from the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC), the highest level of certification.

LEED is a rating system that is recognized as the international mark of excellence for green buildings in over 160 countries.

"Sustainability is a key tenet of our design process that influences the operations of the entire building," said Sean Menkes, Vice President, Office/Retail, Menkes. "Being in a green building is a high priority for our tenants, and we take great pride in delivering this LEED Platinum certification for them, the waterfront community and our team who worked tirelessly on the building."

" We are excited to achieve LEED Platinum certification at 100 Queens Quay East and delighted to have helped bring this leading green building to Toronto's waterfront," said Colin Lynch, Managing Director and Head of Global Real Estate Investments, TDAM.

The office tower was developed with sustainability at the forefront. Green initiatives were incorporated from inception to delivery - from revitalizing the formerly contaminated site, where soil remediation was conducted, to the energy-efficient water and light fixtures. The building also features a green roof to utilize unused roof space and maximizes energy performance through the installation of an extensive photovoltaic solar panel array.

Among the elements that contributed to 100 Queens Quay East's LEED Platinum Certification, the CaGBC looked at:

Community & Wellness : The building promotes tenants to ride their bikes to work, with 290 secure bicycle parking spots and onsite showering facilities.

: The building promotes tenants to ride their bikes to work, with 290 secure bicycle parking spots and onsite showering facilities. Light and Air : The Underfloor Air Distribution system has diffusers at floor level, which circulate clean air from below. It provides thermal comfort and improves indoor air quality. The building is also part of the EnWave system, which provides district heating and cooling to many buildings in the downtown core of Toronto . Light sensors and an innovative demand-response program provide comfortable and responsive lighting, while reducing demand on the electrical grid. Floor to ceiling glass allows for maximum natural light penetration.

: The Underfloor Air Distribution system has diffusers at floor level, which circulate clean air from below. It provides thermal comfort and improves indoor air quality. The building is also part of the EnWave system, which provides district heating and cooling to many buildings in the downtown core of . Light sensors and an innovative demand-response program provide comfortable and responsive lighting, while reducing demand on the electrical grid. Floor to ceiling glass allows for maximum natural light penetration. Water Conservation: Rainwater and groundwater cisterns collect grey water that would have gone to waste and help to manage the site's stormwater. These cisterns supply water to the landscaping drip irrigation system and reduce flush fixture demand.

Built in 2021, the 675,000 square foot, Class "AAA" office building is part of Menkes' Sugar Wharf development, which is an 11.5-acre site featuring an expansive new 2-acre public park, 200,000 square feet of retail space, 4,600 residential units, and Toronto's first vertically integrated school. The building - the new headquarters of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), featuring a flagship LCBO retail store - is home to world-class tenants such as Toronto Region Board of Trade, Canada Goose and Richardson Wealth.

