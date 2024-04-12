100 Indigenous Youth Hockey Stars Convene in Gatineau for US Educational Opportunity

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - On April 12 to 14, 2024, 100 Indigenous student-athletes representing Cree, Innu, Atikamekw, Ojibway, Mississauga, Kanien'kehá:ka, Huron, and Inuit communities and the home Algonquin Nation will convene for the inaugural Indigenous Hockey Showcase at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau, Quebec. Representatives from United States prep schools will be in attendance as the participants will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills on and off the ice and to hear about opportunities for them to combine education and hockey. Registration for this showcase required recent report cards and attendance records for each of the participants.

Not only is this an excellent opportunity for Indigenous student-athletes, but this weekend is in honour of the late Charly Washipabano , from the Cree Nation of Chisasibi. Charly was the first James Bay Cree to play NCAA hockey, and often spoke of the need for such an event. The Eeyou Istchee Sports and Recreation Association is supporting this showcase to bring youth from different Nations together, to train and learn from each other.

Showcase In partnership with:

"Hockey showcases like this one give Indigenous youth the opportunity to see the different avenues they can take to move forward in their lives. We are using hockey to open doors."

- John Chabot, founder & CEO of First Assist

Centre Slush Puppie

SOURCE First Assist

For further information: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]