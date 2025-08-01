100% INDIGENOUS OWNED: K'en T'em Purchases Merritt Herald, Honouring Legacy and Amplifying New Voices

MERRITT, BC, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - nłeʔképmx Territory - K'en T'em Limited Partnership is proud to announce the purchase of the Merritt Herald from Glacier Media, marking a new chapter in the paper's long history and a milestone in Indigenous ownership of local media.

Founded in 1905, the Merritt Herald has been a steady presence in the Nicola Valley for more than a century. Printed weekly on Thursdays, it covers local news, events, sports, opinion, and public notices, serving readers throughout the Nicola Valley.

Now under the ownership of K'en T'em, the economic development arm of the Citxw Nlaka'pamux Assembly (CNA), the paper will continue to serve the community while opening new doors for inclusive, locally grounded journalism.

"This is an opportunity to bring together different ways of seeing the world," said Chief Lindsay Tighe of Shackan, Director on the K'en T'em Board. "Through this partnership, we can create space for stories that reflect who we are as nłeʔképmx people, while continuing to serve the wider community. It is about respect, collaboration, and the power of being seen and heard."

Chief Lee Spahan of Coldwater, Director on the K'en T'em Board, reflected on the broader meaning of the acquisition. "This is a moment we can be proud of. It brings long-term value to our people, not only through business, but through visibility. Our communities have important stories, perspectives, and knowledge to share. This is a way to ensure those voices are part of the conversation and the future of the region."

The acquisition was guided by a shared vision between K'en T'em and Glacier Media, with a focus on continuity, collaboration, and long-term community benefit. It reflects a broader shift toward Indigenous leadership in media and the meaningful partnerships that make it possible.

"This is an exciting opportunity to support local journalism in a way that reflects the region and the people who call it home," said Nicole Johnny, Acting General Manager of K'en T'em and Executive Director of CNA. "We're looking forward to growing the Merritt Herald sustainably and collaboratively, while creating space for new ideas and shared success."

"Glacier is excited to hand over ownership of the Merritt Herald to a very capable and successful local group," said Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer for Glacier Media. "We anticipate that this local ownership group will breathe new life into this very important community publication."

"After being with the paper for 31 years and seeing the changeover of hands multiple times, I'm excited to see that the Herald will find a permanent home in the community it has served for over 120 years," said Theresa Arnold, Publisher at the Merritt Herald.

"Our readers trust us to reflect what matters in their lives. We are looking forward to working with K'en T'em, and continuing to grow that trust together, one edition at a time."

Day-to-day operations at the Herald will remain the same. A new joint committee made up of K'en T'em and Herald staff will help guide collaboration and identify opportunities to further strengthen the paper's role in the region.

"This is an exciting step forward," said Marius Auer, Communications and Engagement Manager at K'en T'em. "The Merritt Herald has been part of this valley's story for over 120 years. We see this as a chance to keep that story going, with more voices at the table and stronger ties to the communities we serve."

About K'en T'em Limited Partnership – Established in 2015, K'en T'em Limited Partnership (KTLP) is a 100 percent Indigenous-owned for-profit corporation committed to providing the nłeʔképmx people of the eight Citxw Nlaka'pamux Assembly (CNA) Participating Bands with the resources that will help them efficiently create, manage and operate business opportunities.

K'en T'em is mandated to explore business opportunities that are created by proponents working in the unceded territory of the nłeʔképmx people. Building relationships with proponents is a vital step for K'en T'em to support our Participating Bands in becoming self-sustaining and vital economic communities. K'en T'em offers environmental monitoring, cultural heritage, and printing/design services. We are leaders at putting cross-cultural values at the forefront of our business while prioritizing simple, efficient, integrative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. and industrial projects.

