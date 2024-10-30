100 days to go! The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 launches official merchandise; progress by-the-numbers!

Oct 30, 2024, 11:17 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 31, we will celebrate 100 days to go until the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing and we're excited to launch our official Games merchandise and provide an update on progress to date.

The Invictus Games 2025 Collection launches online today at 9:00 a.m. PT featuring 35 affordable pieces available initially for purchase exclusively online at invictusgames2025.ca. There's something for everyone -- jackets, shirts, sweaters, hoodies, luggage tags, umbrellas, hats, dog bandanas and more, all featuring Invictus Games 2025's distinctive branding, designed by artists from the Four Host First Nations. Select items will be available at London Drugs stores across Canada from November 15. Other retailers selling select items will be announced shortly.

With 100 days to go, here's how it's looking by the numbers:

  • 1600+ volunteers from 18 countries speaking 36 languages
  • 78 full time staff members speaking 16 languages
  • 550 (or so) competitors from up to 25 nations, with registration wrapping up shortly!
  • 35 items of Invictus Games 2025 merchandise on sale starting today
  • 23 public and private sector partners providing generous support
  • 11 adaptive sports, including 6 winter sports for the first time
  • 10 giant I AM signs throughout Vancouver and Whistler, including I AM sign #9 to be installed November 01 at Vancouver's Seaforth Armoury, following the installation of signs #7 and #8 at Whistler last week. Sign #10 coming soon!
  • 9 days of life-changing sport events and Ceremonies
  • 8 Games venues
  • 2 Ceremonies with 3 spectacular headliners announced, with more to come
  • 2 host communities, Vancouver and Whistler
  • 1 Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 offering a lifetime of memories

Tickets for these life-changing events are on sale at https://invictusgames2025.ca/tickets/. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements including even more headliners for our Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the unveiling of uniforms and medals and so much more. Be sure to get your tickets before they sell out!

