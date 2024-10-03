100,000 Gather for the 10th Anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit

Anniversary Ceremony Held Worldwide Gathers Leaders, Spreads Message of Peace

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Over 100,000 political, women, religious, and youth leaders committed to peace as Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) celebrated the 10th Anniversary of the September 18th HWPL World Peace Summit in South Korea and 40+ countries worldwide.

Led by HWPL Chairman Man-hee Lee, the anniversary ceremony centered around the theme, "Building a Global Peace Community Through Regional Cooperation." The event showcased the past decade of contributions to peace and strategies for fostering global harmony.

Over 120 community, religious, and youth leaders and volunteers attended the regional 10th Anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit held at VanDusen Botanical Gardens this past Saturday. (CNW Group/Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Canada)

"Let us not draw lines that divide us as 'you' and 'me.' Instead, let us unite with love and peace to save our global village," Chairman Lee stated in his commemorative address. "Let us work together to sustain precious peace and leave it as a legacy for future generations."

120 community, religious, and youth leaders in Vancouver gathered at VanDusen Botanical Garden to celebrate the occasion, where Chairman Lee's message of unity for peace resonated with Canadian multiculturalism values. Attendees from diverse backgrounds learned from one another's perspectives on peacebuilding and built a network for peace in the Lower Mainland.

"Children and youth are innocent victims of war and violence," said Suzie Mah, COPE Vancouver School Board Trustee. "I call upon our world leaders to achieve a full cessation of war. World leaders make the political decisions to start or end violence, but […] our education system also has a critical role to play in educating our children and youth that war and violence is not the solution to resolving conflict."

Earlier this year, HWPL Canada organized a peace walk at Stanley Park with over 100 attendees, showing unity in peace and sending a powerful message that everyone plays a role in creating a peaceful future.

HWPL also put the theme of regional cooperation into practice this year by formalizing partnerships with the Group of Seven Plus (g7+) and the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO), with 43 member nations in a commitment to develop and advance peace initiatives.

As the night ended, participants expressed a renewed sense of optimism and a determination to contribute towards a harmonious world.

"These [seeds of peace] are already sprouting, and need to keep spreading," remarked Sister Clarity of Phap Hoa Temple. "Peace can truly be achieved."

SOURCE Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Canada