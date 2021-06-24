10 To Watch List Announced At The 3rd Annual INDIGENOMICS By Design Forum

The 10 To Watch List provides shining examples of what and who is driving the emerging $100 billion Indigenous economy Tweet this

This years' recipients of the 2021 Indigenomics 10 To Watch organizations include:

First Nation Financial Authority – Leadership in capitalization of the Indigenous economy Indigenous Tourism Association Canada- Tourism sectoral leadership Virtual Gurus - Technology, digital innovation, workforce development and inclusion Port of Churchilll - 100% equity ownership and partnership development of a transportation rail corridor Yukon Government- Innovation in Indigenous procurement policy and inclusion Indigenous Clean Energy - Sectoral leadership in growing Indigenous green energy initiatives Canadian Infrastructure Bank- Investment into Indigenous infrastructure as an enabler of Indigenous economic growth Squamish Nation – Emerging Indigenous economic strength FHQ Development – Emerging Indigenous economy - partnership development and business innovation Indigimall - Digital innovation, inclusion, technology and entrepreneurship

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the Indigenomics 10 To Watch companies and I'm excited to share this recognition with nine other inspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses this year," said Bobbie Racette, CEO of Virtual Gurus.

The Indigenomics Institute would like to thank Scotia Bank for its ongoing support of the Indigenomics 10 To Watch list.



"Scotiabank is proud to sponsor the Indigenomics Institute's 10 To Watch program and continues to work diligently with Indigenous communities, businesses and peoples to advance the rapidly emerging Indigenous economy," stated Jon Davey, Vice President, Indigenous Financial Services for Scotia Bank

About The Indigenomics Institute

The Indigenomics Institute is the leading research, education, and engagement platform for supporting the rebuilding and design of Indigenous economies of Indigenous peoples worldwide. The Institute works to facilitate the realization of Indigenous modern political, economic, legal and community development objectives. Indigenomics is formed on the simple invitation of 'Who wants to play Indigenomics?'

