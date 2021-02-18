10 million dollars for mental health!

" We are proud, moved and fulfilled by the results of this second major fundraising campaign in the history of our Foundation," explains Martin Gagnon, President of the Board of Directors of the FIUSMM. "As honorary chairs, Mr. Louis Vachon, Mr. Éric Martel and Mr. Yvon Charest formed a remarkable trio, along with the campaign cabinet, the Board of Directors and the Foundation's Executive Director, Ms. Carole Morin. It was a great honor to work with these exceptional leaders. Their collaboration, their great generosity and their shared desire to advance the cause have largely contributed to this success. "

Impacts of this campaign have already made their mark in various mental health projects, in both clinical practice and research. Even if the campaign officially ended just a few weeks ago, several initiatives have already seen the light of day and they are initiatives that will have a strong positive impact in the community for many years to come.

The funds raised will concretely enable the FIUSMM to support programs for early detection and treatment of severe mental health disorders for teenagers and young adults. The FIUSMM will also continue to support the deployment of mobile intervention and home follow-up teams. It will also contribute the recovery and reintegration of individuals within the community, notably by increasing its offer in front-line services through the relocation and redevelopment of the Émile-Nelligan Crisis Centre. Lastly but nonetheless, the FIUSMM will continue to support the innovations of researchers at the IUSMM research center, including the Chair in Mental health & work, the Signature Bank and innovative mental health projects.

The next few years will be most inspiring as we continue the work on three innovative projects, including the improvement of front-line mental health care and the early detection and prevention of mental illness and violence in psychiatry.

To the generous donors who have enabled us to reach $10 million, thank you!



ABB

Adfast

Agropur

Scotiabank

Bell Let's Talk

Beneva La Capitale and SSQ Insurance coming together as one

BMO Financial Group

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Canada Life

Céline Lachapelle

CIBC

CGI

Croesus

Énergir

Fiera Capital

Fondation Casse-tête

Fondation Claire et Jean-Pierre Léger

Fondation Famille Lemaire

Fondation Famille Lupien

Fondation J. Armand Bombarbier

Fondation Jean-Louis Lévesque

Fondation Sandra et Alain Bouchard

Intact Financial Corporation

Justin Paquet et Line Dallaire

Pierre Doucet

Power Corporation of Canada

Rio Tinto

Saputo

SAQ

Simple Plan Foundation

SNC-Lavalin

St-Hubert Foundation

Succession Pauline Lachapelle

Sun Life Quebec

TD Securities

The Mira Foundation

The Molson Foundation

VIA Rail Canada

Viatris Canada

About the Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal

The Foundation supports the activities of the Montréal Mental Health University Institute of the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and its research center. It is committed to supporting clinical and scientific projects that no longer aim solely at reducing the symptoms of mental illness and treating patient, but at ensuring the recovery of the person in order to maintain a solid link with his or her community and thus promote his or her reintegration into society.

For further information: Carole Morin, Executive Director, Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal, Telephone: 514 910-9214, Email: [email protected]

