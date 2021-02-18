10 million dollars for mental health!
Feb 18, 2021, 08:00 ET
- Close to $10 million were raised for mental health by The Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal's second major fundraising campaign –
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The 2016-2020 major fundraising campaign of the Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal, "Donnez un peu, beaucoup, à la folie ", came to an end last December 31, 2020.
Surpassing the $8 million dollar set objective, it is with nearly $10 million dollars that the FIUSMM will continue to support people suffering from mental health problems, whether by developing new treatments or by supporting the recovery and reintegration of clients into the community.
" We are proud, moved and fulfilled by the results of this second major fundraising campaign in the history of our Foundation," explains Martin Gagnon, President of the Board of Directors of the FIUSMM. "As honorary chairs, Mr. Louis Vachon, Mr. Éric Martel and Mr. Yvon Charest formed a remarkable trio, along with the campaign cabinet, the Board of Directors and the Foundation's Executive Director, Ms. Carole Morin. It was a great honor to work with these exceptional leaders. Their collaboration, their great generosity and their shared desire to advance the cause have largely contributed to this success. "
Impacts of this campaign have already made their mark in various mental health projects, in both clinical practice and research. Even if the campaign officially ended just a few weeks ago, several initiatives have already seen the light of day and they are initiatives that will have a strong positive impact in the community for many years to come.
The funds raised will concretely enable the FIUSMM to support programs for early detection and treatment of severe mental health disorders for teenagers and young adults. The FIUSMM will also continue to support the deployment of mobile intervention and home follow-up teams. It will also contribute the recovery and reintegration of individuals within the community, notably by increasing its offer in front-line services through the relocation and redevelopment of the Émile-Nelligan Crisis Centre. Lastly but nonetheless, the FIUSMM will continue to support the innovations of researchers at the IUSMM research center, including the Chair in Mental health & work, the Signature Bank and innovative mental health projects.
The next few years will be most inspiring as we continue the work on three innovative projects, including the improvement of front-line mental health care and the early detection and prevention of mental illness and violence in psychiatry.
To the generous donors who have enabled us to reach $10 million, thank you!
ABB
Adfast
Agropur
Scotiabank
Bell Let's Talk
Beneva La Capitale and SSQ Insurance coming together as one
BMO Financial Group
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
Canada Life
Céline Lachapelle
CIBC
CGI
Croesus
Énergir
Fiera Capital
Fondation Casse-tête
Fondation Claire et Jean-Pierre Léger
Fondation Famille Lemaire
Fondation Famille Lupien
Fondation J. Armand Bombarbier
Fondation Jean-Louis Lévesque
Fondation Sandra et Alain Bouchard
Intact Financial Corporation
Justin Paquet et Line Dallaire
Pierre Doucet
Power Corporation of Canada
Rio Tinto
Saputo
SAQ
Simple Plan Foundation
SNC-Lavalin
St-Hubert Foundation
Succession Pauline Lachapelle
Sun Life Quebec
TD Securities
The Mira Foundation
The Molson Foundation
VIA Rail Canada
Viatris Canada
About the Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal
The Foundation supports the activities of the Montréal Mental Health University Institute of the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and its research center. It is committed to supporting clinical and scientific projects that no longer aim solely at reducing the symptoms of mental illness and treating patient, but at ensuring the recovery of the person in order to maintain a solid link with his or her community and thus promote his or her reintegration into society.
Donate to unpeubeaucoupalafolie.org
facebook.com/FIUSMM
SOURCE Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal
For further information: Carole Morin, Executive Director, Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal, Telephone: 514 910-9214, Email: [email protected]
Share this article