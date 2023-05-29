ALLISTON, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) today celebrated a milestone achievement in automotive manufacturing in Canada, celebrating the building of the 10 millionth vehicle to come off the production lines in Alliston, Ontario, a 2023 Honda CR-V Touring Hybrid.

A Honda CR-V Touring Hybrid comes off the production line at Honda of Canada Mfg. in Alliston, ON. (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

It was 1986 when Honda became the first Japanese automobile manufacturer to establish a production facility in Canada. Since then, HCM has been home to iconic Honda models like the Accord, Odyssey, Pilot and Ridgeline and Acura EL, CSX and ZDX vehicles. The three HCM plants currently build Honda CR-Vs, Civics and four-cylinder engines.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication of generations of HCM associates, I want to thank and congratulate them on this historic milestone," said Jean Marc Leclerc, President and CEO Honda Canada. "Since 1986, HCM has been a class leader in Canadian automotive manufacturing and production and one of Honda's most important facilities on a global scale. It's been a pillar of the local economy and community for decades and will be for generations to come."

HCM has held numerous and significant designations over the years including being named the global lead plant for the Honda Civic in 2015, it is currently the global lead plant for the all-new, 6th generation, 2023 Honda CR-V.

Honda of Canada Mfg. Historic Timeline

1986 - History is made as the first vehicle built at HCM, a Honda Accord, is driven off the line. HCM becomes the first Japanese automobile manufacturer to establish a production facility in Canada.

1988 - HCM begins the proud tradition of building Civics. The first Civic was a 3-door model.

1989 - Mr. Honda visits HCM and tours the plant on his way to be inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in Detroit.

1993 - Production of the Civic Coupe model begins with the 1993 model.

1998 - Plant 2 officially opens with Honda's first entry into the light truck market – the Honda Odyssey.

2002 - HCM launches the Honda Pilot and is the sole supplier globally for this product.

2006 - HCM celebrates its 20th anniversary and manufactures Honda Canada's four-millionth vehicle, a Civic.

2008 - The Engine Plant opens and begins production of four-cylinder engines.

2012 - HCM produces the six-millionth vehicle and donates it to the local hospital. HCM begins building the Honda CR-V for the North American market.

2015 - HCM is the global lead for the next-generation Civic

2017 - The CR-V is the 2018 Motor Trend SUV of the Year.

2018 - Engine Plant produces its two millionth engine. HCM Plant 2 celebrates 20 years of production; Engine Plant celebrates 10

2022 - Honda Civic named North American and Canadian Car of the Year

2022 - HCM is the global lead plant for manufacturing the all-new 2023 CR-V and North America lead plant for the CR-V Hybrid

2023 – HCM produces the 10 millionth Honda vehicle manufactured in Canada, a 2023 Honda CR-V Touring Hybrid

HCM Quick Facts

HCM operates two manufacturing facilities and builds engines at a third manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ontario

Both manufacturing facilities are extremely flexible and currently build Honda Civic, (Sedan and Si) CR-V (hybrid and petrol) and four-cylinder engines

HCM is the global lead plant for manufacturing the all-new 2023 CR-V and North America lead plant for the CR-V Hybrid

lead plant for the CR-V Hybrid HCM has the capacity to produce more than 400,000 vehicles and 190,000 engines annually

Approximately 100,000 Canadian-built Civic and CR-V units are sold annually in Canada

About Honda of Canada Mfg.

Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) began production in Alliston, Ontario in November 1986 and is Honda's only manufacturing facility in Canada. HCM's three plants sit on 890 acres, encompass approximately 4 million square feet, and employ more than 4,200 associates. The plants have the capacity to produce more than 400,000 vehicles and 190,000 engines annually. HCM manufactures two of Honda's best-selling models, the Honda Civic and the CR-V, along with the 1.5 litre, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. HCM's capital investment is over $4.7 billion, and it produced its 10 millionth vehicle in 2023. For more information, please visit www.hondacanadamfg.ca.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

For further information: John Bordignon - [email protected]