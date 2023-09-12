"The Big Spread" near US border features abundant water and significant surface lease revenue

ESTEVAN, SK, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Buyers looking to expand their agricultural operations will have a rare opportunity to acquire a 10,137-acre assemblage that is proven to produce when "The Big Spread" near Estevan becomes available via a CLHbid.com online auction on October 17th at 9:00 am CST. The massive 11-parcel assemblage, which is rich with diverse cereal and oil seed crops, bumper forage crops, an abundance of water and significant surface lease revenue, will be the largest block of land ever sold by online escalating tender in Saskatchewan.

10,137 ACRES OF PRIME FARMLAND NEAR ESTEVAN, SK GOES TO ONLINE AUCTION OCTOBER 17 (CNW Group/CLHbid.com)

The Big Spread's 64 quarters, selling as 11 parcels, with an option to purchase Parcels 1-9 "En Bloc" (See below), could be the perfect addition to an existing operation and is exceptionally attractive for the large farmer, cattle producer, or daughter colony. The land includes more than 7,700 acres of pasture and more than 2,000 cultivated acres, which could easily be doubled. Additionally, changing demographics in the region mean more acres in the area will be for sale in the near future, making the area ripe for big agriculture and significant expansion of the property entirely possible.

Optimally situated near the Saskatchewan-North Dakota border, The Big Spread will appeal to the farmer looking for land for crop production, or a rancher is looking to expand their operation with 60 quarters that could easily tend to the herd. In 2022, the parcels produced more than 5,000 tons of silage, 1,500 large, round hay bales and 250 greenfeed bales, and still had enough grass to support 1,100 cow-calf pairs. With excellent husbandry and attention to detail, The Big Spread will be able to turn out numbers like these year over year.

Collectively, the property's many features include two homes, a mature yard site, cattle-ready fences, a shop, a barn, a Quonset, large silos, a cement pad for silage, and a complete covered livestock handling system. The Big Spread also includes more than $236,000 in annual surface lease revenue, as well as alternative revenue streams from the sale of clay to local oil companies and the potential for aggregate sales.

With average rainfall of nineteen inches annually, and attractive heat units throughout the summer months, southeastern Saskatchewan offers less risk than many other parts of Western Canada and the central Midwest, providing sure footing for farmers and ranchers alike. Water-wise, The Big Spread is host to four large-volume water wells, five new dugouts, several pre-existing dugouts, two small lakes, and the Souris River, which flows from east to west across Parcel One. In addition to having ground water and rainwater in abundance, a current engineering study regarding the development of a potential water dam to accommodate thirteen hundred acres of irrigation is well aligned with The Big Spread.

Bound by the Canada-USA border to the south, the opportunity to move commodities between markets is unmatched. The Northgate Border Crossing connecting Bowbells, ND and Alameda, SK is located on the southeast corner, and access to Ceres Global Ag Corp is immediately next door. This large-volume grain terminal is in an expansion phase and is currently adding a canola crushing plant. With direct access to US markets via rail, the short haul to the United States makes for a profit formula that will greatly benefit potential new owners. With the bulk of the work already done, The Big Spread provides a vast number of contiguous acres, which is rare on either side of the 49th parallel.

Starting bids for each of the 11 parcels will range from $375,000 to $2.8 million. The property may be viewed by interested registered bidders by contacting [email protected] for an appointment. To view images, descriptions and relevant documents for each parcel, please visit https://www.clhbid.com/auctions/thebigspread/

About CLHbid.com's online auction system

CLHbid.com auctions typically take place over two hours. A minimum starting bid provides a safety net to the owner, as no buyers can bid below that price. As the expiration time nears, if a bid comes in, the expiration time will automatically be extended giving all buyers an opportunity to bid again. On certain multi-parcel sales, once all bids are in, CLHbid.com's "en bloc" process offers bidders who have bid the highest on a set number of parcels to then bid against other multiple high bidders for the entire "en bloc" land up for sale.

About CLHbid.com

Western Canada-based CLHbid.com is a pioneer in online agricultural land sales with thousands of acres available online. The company was created in 2016 by the law firm CLH Law. CLHbid.com never discloses bidder's names to any party, including the seller. Only the successful buyer's name is ever disclosed to the seller as part of the closing process. CLHbid.com's unique price discovery system, commitment to equal opportunity for bidders, and comprehensive support makes it the ideal choice for buyers and sellers alike.

High-resolution images and videos can be downloaded at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ySE5XJeOHJTmA97q3FrISUZgA_2-Oh0P?usp=drive_link

For further information: Media contact: Trevor Pancoust, [email protected], 778-386-0843