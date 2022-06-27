Non-profit calls for volunteers to help women flee violence as moving day approaches

MONTREAL, June 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Over the past two years, a disturbing increase in gender-based violence has been coined the "shadow pandemic". This is especially true in Montreal, where a recent study from the Université de Sherbrooke found that 22.5% of women in a relationship experience domestic violence. With moving day fast approaching, Shelter Movers , a local non-profit, is issuing an urgent call for volunteers to help move dozens of women and children out of abusive homes.

"We are seeing a surge in the number of move requests as a result of the increase in gender-based violence and the current housing crisis," says Renata Fuchs Militzer, Chapter Director, Shelter Movers Montreal Region. "We work with a number of community agencies who depend on our services. We are at risk of having to delay or cancel moves for families in crisis, due to low volunteer availability. Shelter Movers has a tremendous impact on the lives of the survivors who are counting on our services to help them transition to a safer home."

Since September 2020, Shelter Movers Montreal Region (SMMR) has provided a fast, free and survivor-centered response to calls for help from families leaving abuse in metropolitan Montreal. With the support of volunteers, community partners, and donors, Shelter Movers has transitioned over 200 families to a life free from violence. For more information on how to volunteer or donate, visit www.sheltermovers.com .

Quick Facts

Between 2019 and 2020, Quebec saw a 76.9 % increase of femicides.

saw a 76.9 % increase of femicides. Every 2 days, a woman or girl is killed in Canada , most often by an intimate partner or family member.

Related Links:

About Shelter Movers:

Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization that provides moving and storage services at no cost to survivors of abuse. It is the only service of its kind offered in Canada. We collaborate with local businesses and community agencies to support families transitioning to a life free of violence. Founded in 2016, Shelter Movers has grown at a remarkable pace, expanding to 6 locations across Canada. To date, our team of dedicated volunteers have completed nearly 4,000 moves for survivors fleeing abuse.

SOURCE Shelter Movers

For further information: please contact [email protected] or visit our website