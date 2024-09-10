1 Banfield : Rarely offered Iconic Victorian Estates is for sale. Only 90 minutes from Downtown Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - 1 Banfield is one of the most unique and prominent period homes on the market. Rich in history, this imposing and very elegant Gothic Victorian estate was built in 1854. The the nearly one-acre property is bordered by a wrought iron fence designed to blend with the surrounding lush mature gardens, and beautiful old trees. This property has rarely been on the market in its 176 year history. Many of the original historic features are intact or have been lovingly restored including the slate roof, hardwood floors, copper eaves, brickwork, five fireplaces, moldings, outstanding millwork, and other old-world accents. The house was built to a level of quality unheard of today, with two-foot-thick walls to create a quiet sanctuary. Millions of dollars have been invested by the current owners in restorations, improvements, spectacularly easy to maintain gardens and 54 x 20 ft saltwater pool.

1 Banfield, Paris, Ontario. (CNW Group/Phamous Characters)

The house offers over 5,800 square feet across the two levels, plus 1389 square feet in the incredible attic and an additional 1716 square feet in the lower level. It comes with 18 chandeliers, including 12 custom-crafted Murano chandeliers made by the renowned Vetreria Artistica Galliano Ferro whose creations adorn some of the most exclusive and glamorous palaces and hotels including the Gritti Palace in Venice, The Bellagio in Las Vegas, and the Pierre in New York.

The grandeur of the architecture, the size and history of the property make this one of the most unique and iconic homes. Many influential people have visited the house throughout the years including royalty, Alexander Graham Bell, Henry Ford, Douglas Fairbanks Junior, Margaret Atwood, Christopher Plummer, and many others.

The property is set just outside of downtown Paris, with the core of the town, an abundance of nature trails, and the Willett Hospital all within walking distance. With a brand-new health hub, new businesses and neighbourhoods surrounding the downtown, Paris is flourishing.

