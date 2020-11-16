1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s top ten weirdest junk finds of all time

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - As if 2020 couldn't get any more strange, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has compiled the top ten weirdest junk items of all time! Since opening in 1989, with franchises across the United States, Canada, and Australia, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? teams have seen some seriously strange junk. So when they say nothing is too weird to haul away, they mean it! To give you a taste of some of the wild items 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has discovered, they've compiled a list of the top 10 weirdest junk finds of all time.

Of that list, the top three weirdest items they've found at 1-800-GOT-JUNK? are:

A goat statue with a matching bright blue wig and hooves, while wearing jeans and a leather jacket. A life size model tank replica that makes our Truck Team Members look miniature. A giant guitar that surpasses the length of our truck box - that's over 10 feet long!

Want to know the rest? Check out the full list of the 10 weirdest junk items of all time . Each item has a story behind it that will make it even weirder!

1-800-GOT-JUNK? prides itself on making junk disappear -- weird or not -- with their No Contact Junk Removal service. With health and safety a top priority, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? can complete estimates, junk removals, and payment without direct contact.

