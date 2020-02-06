01 Communique Provides Corporate Update and Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (ONE:TSX-V) is pleased to report on significant advances the Company has made in developing its quantum-safe cyber security systems, including initiatives to help ensure successful commercialization of IronCAP X and IronCAP API. IronCAP X, a new cybersecurity product for email/file encryption, is planned for commercial release around Q1 2020. IronCAP's strength has been endorsed by industry experts to be the most secure quantum safe encryption today as industry and governments face the serious threat that quantum computing poses to traditional encryption.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

The Company today reported a profit for its 4th quarter 2019 of $238,494 compared to a net loss in 2018 of $229,045. Excluding a one-time reversal for a prior year accrued liability and non-cash operating expenses which include stock-based compensation and depreciation, the adjusted loss was $177,070 (2018 - $194,202). The Company completed the year with $583,712 of cash and cash equivalents and GIC.

Andrew Cheung, 01 Communique CEO, stated, "I am pleased with the significant progress we made throughout 2019 in developing what we believe to be the most advanced quantum-safe cryptographic system in the world. We completed development of our IronCAP API, making it available to vendors. We are adding the finishing touches to IronCAP X, which we believe is the world`s first quantum-safe end-to-end email encryption system, as we get ready for its commercial availability."

Business Development Highlights:

The Company has several ongoing initiatives to help ensure the successful commercialization of IronCAP X and IronCAP API including:

Increased business development activities have resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Hitachi Solutions Create Ltd in Japan and with ixFintech in Hong Kong with respect to licensing IronCAP technology. Discussions with other leading technology firms are in progress.

and with ixFintech in with respect to licensing IronCAP technology. Discussions with other leading technology firms are in progress. The Company had a successful business development trip in Asia in January 2020 . The trip included attending the Asian Financial Forum where management met with 14 potential customers in the finance industry. In addition, management met with 6 potential customers in mainland China and had further meetings with Hitachi in Tokyo to discuss plans following the MOU.

in . The trip included attending the Asian Financial Forum where management met with 14 potential customers in the finance industry. In addition, management met with 6 potential customers in mainland and had further meetings with Hitachi in to discuss plans following the MOU. A world class development team has been assembled for the completion of IronCAP X as well as for the development of an impressive product road map that would incorporate the Company's IronCAP technology into a number of new products.

The addition of new board and advisory committee members with significant business expertise.

A new web site (www.ironcap.ca) has been launched to provide quick access to critical information about IronCAP technology and its family of products, including IronCAP X.

The new web site provides IronCAP X beta users the ability to register for a trial of IronCAP X when it is available.

The Company has received several endorsements supporting management's belief that IronCAP is secure enough to safeguard against potential attacks from quantum computers:

IronCAP proved to be un-hackable after the Company issued a world-wide challenge to hackers to crack their quantum-safe encryption in 36 days in exchange for a $100,000 . All 517 hackers from various countries failed miserably, validating the strength of IronCAP's encryption platform.

. All 517 hackers from various countries failed miserably, validating the strength of IronCAP's encryption platform. IronCAP was selected to receive the Editor's Choice Award in a special "Quantum Computing" edition of the CIOReview magazine. CIOReview profiled the "10 Most Promising Quantum Computing Solution Providers" of 2019, and selected IronCAP as the Editor's choice.

About IronCAP and IronCAP X:

IronCAP is at the forefront of the cyber security market and is designed to protect our customers from cyber-attacks. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data today as well as in the future with the introduction of powerful quantum computers. Based on improved Goppa code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. It operates on conventional computer systems so users are protected today while being secure enough to safeguard against future attacks from the world of quantum computers. An IronCAP API is available which allows vendors of a wide variety of vertical applications to easily transform their products to ensure their customers are safe from cyber-attacks today and from quantum computers in the future.

IronCAP X, a new cybersecurity product for email/file encryption, incorporates our patent-pending technology and is planned for commercial release around Q1 2020. The new product has two major differentiations from what is in the market today. Firstly, many offerings in today's market store users secured emails on email-servers for recipients to read, making email-servers a central target of cyber-attack. Our new product, on the other hand, delivers each encrypted message end-to-end to the recipients such that only the intended recipients can decrypt and read the message. Consumer's individual messages are protected, eliminating the hackers' incentive to attack email servers of email providers. Secondly, powered by our patent-pending IronCAP technology, we believe our new product will be the world's first quantum-safe end-to-end email encryption system; secured against cyberattacks from today's systems and from quantum computers in the future. Consumers and businesses using our new products will have tomorrow's cybersecurity today.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V: ONE) has always been at the forefront of technology. In early 2018 the Company announced the transition of its business focusing on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's legacy business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. The Company's legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the timing of the release of IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology, the execution of a memorandum of understanding signed with Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd., the potential licensing of the Company's technology and the ability to close the proposed financing. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at October 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018









31-Oct-19

31-Oct-18







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,712

$ 113,760 Guaranteed investment certificate 300,000

700,000 Accounts receivable 96,055

62,696 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,124

6,275

690,891

882,731







Plant and equipment 16,335

16,085

$ 707,226

$ 898,816







Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit













Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 140,962

$ 584,552 Deferred revenue 8,906

8,455 Liability component of debenture 390,703

390,733

540,572

983,740







Shareholders' equity





Share capital 41,414,233

41,186,529 Contributed surplus 5,668,916

5,511,832 Share purchase warrants 598,247

417,700 Agent compensation options 99,200

99,200 Deficit (47,613,942)

(47,300,185)

166,654

(84,924)







Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 707,226

$ 898,816

01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the 3 and 12 month periods ended October 31, 2019 and 2018







the years ended the 3 months ended

31-Oct-19 31-Oct-18 31-Oct-19 31-Oct-18









Revenue $ 283,107 $ 202,967 $ 80,832 $ 48,875 Expenses (income):







Selling, general and administrative 562,200 306,401 158,532 138,467 Research and development 384,007 204,900 104,968 122,379

946,207 511,301 263,499 260,845 Loss before accretion on liability component of







debenture, interest, other income, unusual

item and taxes (663,100) (308,334) (182,667) (211,970)









Interest on debenture 60,000 50,295 15,000 15,000 Accretion on liability portion of debenture 17,731 16,853 4,320 4,319 Loss before other income and taxes (740,831) (375,482) (201,987) (231,289) Foreign exchange gain - 5,069 - 5,069 Interest income 9,900 1,210 5,006 1,169 Reversal of accrued liability 441,809 - 441,809 - Profit (loss) before taxes (289,122) (369,203) 244,828 (225,051)









Withholding taxes 24,635 18,421 6,334 4,044 Profit (loss) for the period and comprehensive

profit (loss) $ (313,757) $ (387,624) $ 238,494 $ (229,095)









Basic $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ 0.00 $ (0.00) Diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ 0.00 $ (0.00)









Weighted average number of common shares







Basic 77,488,373 67,749,286 80,212,646 71,326,416 Diluted 77,488,373 67,749,286 80,212,646 71,326,416

01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the 3 and 12 month periods ended October 31, 2019 and 2018











the years ended

three months ending



31-Oct-19 31-Oct-18 31-Oct-19 31-Oct-18 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities:







Comprehensive loss for the period $ (313,757) $ (387,624) $ 238,494 $ (229,095) Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period







to net cash flows from operating activities:







Depreciation of property and equipment 5,376 1,346 1,439 281 Stock-based compensation expense 139,384 57,411 24,806 34,612 Accretion on liability portion of debenture 17,731 16,853 4,320 4,319 Interest income (9,900) (1,210) (5,006) (1,169) Change in non-cash working capital (481,346) 49,200 (385,574) 88,566

(642,512) (264,024) (121,521) (102,486) Interest income received 9,900 1,210 5,006 1,169

(632,612) (262,814) (116,515) (101,317)









Financing activities:







Proceeds from private placement 437,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 Cash share issuance costs (31,279) (147,048) - (147,048) Exercise of stock options 2,500 - 2,500 - Total cash provided by financing activities 408,221 852,952 2,500 852,952









Investing activities:







Net proceeds from guaranteed investment certificate 400,000 -



Purchase of property and equipment (5,657) (14,954) (311) (11,867) Purchase of guaranteed investment certificate - (700,000) (100,000) (700,000) Total cash used in investing activities 394,343 (714,954) (100,311) (711,867)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 169,952 (124,816) (214,326) 39,768









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

period 113,760 238,576 498,038 73,992 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 283,712 $ 113,760 $ 283,712 $ 113,760

SOURCE 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

For further information: INVESTOR CONTACT: Andrew Cheung, Chief Executive Officer, 01 Communique, (905) 795-2888 x206, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.01com.com

