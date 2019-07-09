01 Communique Launches it's New Website www.IronCap.ca

TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (ONE:TSX-V) is pleased to announce the launch of our redesigned website, www.ironcap.ca, which is now open for registration by beta users.

The redesigned website offers quick and intuitive access to critical information regarding IronCAP X with a significantly improved user experience and the ability to capture information pertaining to future customers. The company is inviting interested customers to visit the web site and register as beta users for IronCAP X when it is available.

"We are excited to introduce our new website to our customers and investors," said Andrew Cheung, President and CEO for 01 Communique. "Featuring a modern and streamlined design with improved functionality, the new website highlights our newest product, IronCAP X, demonstrating how it can be applied for email security, credit card security, web site security and more".

IronCAP X is the Company's first product to incorporate its patent pending IronCAP technology and is believed to be the world's first quantum-safe end-to-end email encryption system. The system demonstrated at the Company's shareholder meeting showed how easy it is to send and receive an email that encapsulates 01's encryption and digital signing system, IronCAP X, providing an end-to-end encrypted message that only the recipient can decrypt and read. A commercial release of IronCAP X is planned for this coming September.

About 01 Communique:

Established in 1992, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V: ONE) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's legacy business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. In early 2018, the Company began transitioning its business focusing on cybersecurity with the development and implementation of Post-Quantum Cryptography and Post-Quantum Blockchain technologies, which can be implemented on classical computer systems, as we know them today while at the same time intended to be secure enough to safeguard against potential Quantum Computer attacks. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the timing of the release of IronCAP X, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology, the execution of a memorandum of understanding signed with Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd., the potential licensing of the Company's technology and the ability to close the proposed financing. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

For further information: Andrew Cheung, President and CEO, andrew@01comm.com, 905-795-2888 ext 206

