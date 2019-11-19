01 Communique Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with ixFintech Limited of Hong Kong

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (ONE:TSX-V) today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ixFintech Limited ("ixFintech") to work towards ixFintech adopting IronCAP as their quantum computing security solution and in longer term, exploring possible areas of cooperation for development of future technology solutions aimed at ixFintech's new business initiatives.

"We look forward to penetrating the Asian market with our new partner, ixFintech. Working together with ixFintech, we believe our quantum-safe IronCAP product will be widely adopted not only by ixFintech but also other companies throughout Asia. We also look forward to the opportunity of collaborating with ixFintech and developing other technical solutions for their future business initiatives," said Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique.

"As technology continues to advance especially in the digital assets arena (or in the fintech arena), so does the pace of new cybersecurity risks. 01 Communique provides a unique product to protect today's businesses against post-quantum cyberattacks. Adoption of IronCAP will no doubt strengthen our system infrastructure, safeguard our operation, data and processes. We are excited about the potential this partnership brings as we begin to explore new technology solutions for our new business initiatives," said Irene Wong, CEO of ixFintech.

The MOU will see ixFintech and 01 Communique working together on cybersecurity offerings and new business development as well as marketing initiatives throughout Asia.

About ixFintech

ixFintech Limited is a Fintech company established in June 2015. It aims to improve the client engagement process of derivatives products by promoting financial literacy and new option information platform. As a key participant of the Cyberport Hong Kong, ixFintech launched the award winning ixOption App in August 2018, building on its success, launched the ixCrypto Index in 2019 with growing subscription. For more information on the Company, visit: https://www.ixfintech.com

About 01 Communique

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE) is focused on cybersecurity with its IronCAP patent-pending cryptographic system designed to protect users and enterprises against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data today and in the future with the introduction of powerful quantum computers. Based on improved code-based encryption it is designed to be faster and more secure than current standards. IronCAP operates on conventional computer systems so users are protected today while at the same time being secure enough to safeguard against future attacks coming with the introduction of quantum computers. Along with IronCAP the Company's legacy business provides customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. These legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information on the Company visit www.01com.com or for more information on IronCAP visit www.ironcap.ca .

