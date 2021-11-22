TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian children are mentally and emotionally suffering due to the imposition of vaccine mandates. We thought it is time they share their thoughts and emotions, and for everyone to listen.

Some of the children and their parents have given permission to use their names, while some have asked to remain anonymous as they have already suffered and been singled out. All however are available for a call so you can verify each story.

These are just a tiny fraction of affected children's stories. These kids range from 12 to 17 years old. They have suffered and are suffering. Let's not repeat this by mandating vaccines for the 5 to 11 year olds.

We implore the media to reach out to kids in your local community or through www.familiesforchoice.ca, to hear directly from children who are suffering because of vaccine mandates.

Families For Choice urges all governments, agencies and organizations not to implement any mandate that discriminates and excludes children ages 5-11 because they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and to repeal any current mandates that apply to children ages 12-17.

The Below quotes come from TESTIMONIALS that can be found at https://familiesforchoice.ca/from-the-children Please take a moment to read each child's experience.

"If for just a day I could hang out with my friends at restaurants and go to the mall, go swimming with my family or maybe Flying Squirrel, that would be amazing." Lily Gordon: Girl Age 12

"I'm thinking about this every night when I go to bed and every morning when I wake up."

Ivan Keldrov: Boy Age 16

"It's been a massive source of stress and anxiety for me.

I just want to be a normal teenager."

Rachel Hoflin: Girl Age 17



"You are crushing my dreams. I cry a lot."

Z.H: Boy Age 13

"I am terrified of people finding out that I am not vaccinated." –

D.V: Girl Age 13

"The crime I committed was not getting a vaccine. Just give me my life back." V.A: Girl Age 13

"It makes it tough to make plans with friends. It can be hard to take. It's

wrong for the people in government to do this to families or any people." –

Annonomys: Age 14

"Please let us be kids."

A.H: Girl Age 15

About Families For Choice

Families For Choice is a grassroots movement, formed by families concerned about vaccine mandates for children. It's comprised of families, vaccinated and unvaccinated against COVID-19, united in their mission to safeguard the rights of families to choose whether and when to vaccinate their children against COVID-19. It profoundly believes that each family's choice, however made, should not affect its children's ability to attend school, access services, or participate in extracurricular activities and organized sports.

COVID-19 vaccination status should never be a basis upon which to exclude or segregate children.

