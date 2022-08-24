"WeLoveModainItaly" returns on August 30 - 31

The two-day event aims to connect Italian fashion brands with Canadian buyers and retailers

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The CNA Federmoda Association's "WeLoveModainItaly" event returns on August 30 and 31 at the Fermenting Cellar in the Distillery District in Toronto. The event is an opportunity for Canadian retailers and designers to foster business relationships with small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Italian fashion sector.

In partnership with Consorzio Moda in Italy and with the support of the Italian Trade Commission, this exclusive two-day exhibition will feature the collections of 19 fashion brands, including Angela Devis, Clò di Claudia B, EXIBIT, J.B4 JUST BEFORE, KAOS, Karl Mommoo Homme, King Kong, Landi Fancy, Luisa Maria Luigi, Maxfort, Rada, She's So, Sophia Curvy, Souvenir, Susy Mix, Takeshi Kurosawa, Tela N., Unimar and Zerosettanta Studio. These "Made in Italy" collections include womenswear, menswear, beachwear, streetwear and knitwear.

"We are excited to bring 'WeLoveModainItaly' back to Canada for a second time and support the innovative small-to-medium fashion enterprises part of the CNA Federmoda Association," says Marco Landi, president, CNA Federmoda Association. "We look forward to celebrating these 19 Italian fashion companies, known for exquisite craftsmanship, quality production and unique manufacturing processes. 'WeLoveModainItaly' is also an opportunity to explore how Canada and Italy can take advantage of our existing trade agreements to further commercial exchange."

On August 30, Antonio Franceschini, national manager, CNA Federmoda Association, will give a keynote presentation about Canadian-Italian trade relations in the fashion industry. The event will also include an informal fashion show spotlighting the brands. Attendees on August 31 will hear Roberto Corbelli, president, Consorzio Moda in Italy, discuss how Italian companies in the ready-made space differ from global competitors by utilizing quality materials and manufacturing processes.

About CNA Federmoda Association

The CNA Federmoda Association (fb @cnafedermoda ) joins together the textile, clothing, shoe, fur & leather, fashion, eyewear manufacturers and affiliate businesses, protecting and representing approximately 25,000 small-scale manufacturers and other SMEs in the Italian fashion industry, both private-label producers and third-party manufacturers. CNA Federmoda is a Union (sectoral division) of CNA. CNA covers the entire Italian territory with more than 1,000 offices throughout the country's regions, provinces and cities.

About Italian Trade Commission

The Italian Trade Commission (ITC) is the government agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investments in Italy. It operates through a worldwide network of 79 offices in 65 countries, including two in Canada located in Toronto and Montreal. ITC acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy and provides a wide range of services: information, assistance, consulting and promotion to Italian and Canadian companies willing to establish business relationships.

About Consorzio Moda in Italy

The Consorzio Moda in Italy is a consortium promoting internationalisation and gathering Italian manufacturing and service companies, and in particular, those based in the Emilia Romagna Region and producing their own brand of men's, ladies' and children's fashion collections and those offering specialist services for the fashion sector. (fb @welovemodainitaly ).

