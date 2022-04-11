"Welcome Back" to Fun and Creating Memories

The Welcome Back program establishes small, local Alberta businesses as safe spaces with a dedication to higher level protocols which ensure staff and guest safety and health standards. Businesses signed up for this program have pledged to promote the mental health and well-being of their staff, incorporate a high standard of cleaning and sanitization standards and to implement proactive and responsive plans to health concerns within their business.

Guests can find comfort in seeing the Welcome back logo in the businesses they frequent. This logo stands for:

- Culture and care for team member well-being.

- Efforts to ensure a safe and comfortable experience.

- Progress and commitment to adapting when necessary.

- Community and a pledge to respect and remain a thoughtful piece of the communities in which these businesses operate.

This program launched to the 435 small businesses that make up the ASBA, AHA and ACDA membership in November. Blair Berdusco, Executive Director of ASBA says "businesses have, and continue, to do what they can to ensure the health and safety of their staff and guests. The Welcome Back program establishes a source of information, education and other resources ensuring these businesses can and will remain exemplars for higher standards." Berdusco also notes, "The Welcome Back program promotes us all getting back to fond memories and stories we tell each other over dinner."

With the support of InUnison the businesses which sign up will have access to strategic planning, OHS best practices, COVID best practices, guidelines for employee mental health and wellness, webinars and more. The Welcome Back program establishes a pledge which the three associations will hold our members to account. The expectation is set from signing up through to a time when, or if, this program is no longer necessary.

Bo's Bar & Stage owner and AHA Vice President, Brennen Wowk notes "small businesses throughout Alberta have been adapting to ever changing requirements, standards and rhetoric since March 2020. We are looking forward to live music, dancing, taproom conversations and the return of making memories."

Albertans looking for work and wanting to enjoy an evening out can look for the Welcome Back logo at businesses throughout Alberta.

SOURCE Alberta Small Brewers Association

For further information: Blair Berdusco, Executive Director, [email protected], 403.923.8665