Featuring a 9-piece ensemble of some of the world's foremost musical talent, the show ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional and modern gospel, classical, jazz, musical theatre, and spirituals. From Aretha Franklin to Wynton Marsalis, Duke Ellington to Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone to Donny Hathaway, along with traditional spirituals and music from "The Wiz," Sneed's unique understanding of each genre allows him to fluidly cover so much musical ground in a single performance. As a multi-instrumentalist and producer, Damien Sneed has worked with jazz, classical, pop, and R&B legends including the late Aretha Franklin, as well as his mentor Jessye Norman—recently serving as the musical director for her funeral service. He has also worked with Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Ashford & Simpson, Lawrence Brownlee, and many others. Joining Sneed on tour will be an ensemble of multi-genre vocalists and instrumentalists.

This is the only We Shall Overcome Canadian date in 2020

The event takes place the day after the 90th anniversary of Dr. King's birth, and 4 days before Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2020

We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts

January 16, 2020

Tickets: www.placedesarts.com

Discussion – " Civil Rights: identity, oppression, and emancipation "

Espace culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme

January 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM – Free (in French with spontaneous English translation)

Building on the show "We Shall Overcome" and the play Héritage (A Raisin in the Sun) at Théâtre Jean-Duceppe, Place des Arts is addressing the history of civil rights in a discussion on cultural identity and changing social mores with regard to communities that have lived under the shadow of oppression. The historical baggage of these communities has become for many of their members an engine for beneficial transformation. How can it shed light on the present and the future, allowing for a change in perceptions and social frameworks, and the shaping of an egalitarian society in which everyone can flourish?

Host: Philippe Fehmiu

Guests: Michael Farkas, President of Black History Month; Mireille Metellus, actor in the cast of Héritage at Duceppe; Alexandra Lorange, jurist and researcher on constitutional law

About Place des Arts

Place des Arts is Canada's largest performing arts centre with 6 venues, 8,000 seats, 1,000 events and over a million audience members and participants per year. In the heart of Montreal, Place des Arts produces, co-produces, and hosts artistic works from home and abroad, featuring both emerging artists and international stars, in collaboration with arts organizations, producers, creative artists, and the entire cultural milieu. Among others, the Espace culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme offers an exceptional access to the performing arts program, occupied as it is year round by more than 700 free animated activities and exhibitions. Its vast outside Esplanade is the main gathering area for the millions of people drawn by festivals, so characteristic of Montréal.

