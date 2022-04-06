"We Need You!" Cancer Research Society Digital Fundraising Campaign Launch

Researchers are in need of funding now more than ever because cancer is still the leading cause of mortality in Canada. In the current context where we are still feeling the effects of COVID-19, the pandemic's repercussions on cancer prevention, detection and treatment are significant and can be expected to last for years to come.

Several ambassadors will be showcased during this campaign, affirming that research really is the key to outsmarting cancer. Franco Vizeacoumar, a researcher from the University of Saskatchewan, Laura Trinkle-Mulcahy, a researcher from Ottawa University, B.V. Garabedian, a cancer survivor and Ami McKay, author, playwright, journalist and host of Read for the Cure events, will be among those sharing testimonials.

"Through the 'We Need You!' campaign, we are sending out a cry for help so that we can fund a greater number of cancer research projects. It is crucial to invest in a solid research and innovation ecosystem so that decisive breakthroughs to outsmart cancer can be made."

–Manon Pepin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cancer Research Society

"Scientific activities and research are precious. The Cancer Research Society's research programs are without a doubt the driving force behind the breakthroughs and discoveries that will improve quality of life and extend survival for those diagnosed with cancer. That is why we need each and every donation."

–Marc Gauthier, Director of Communications and Marketing, Cancer Research Society

The digital campaign will be rolled out via email as well as through the Society's social media, namely Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. You can make a donation by clicking here.

Recall that each year the Society holds Canada-wide competitions to award research grants and next generation of scientists' scholarships to Canada's most promising research projects which are selected through a rigorous process carried out via peer evaluation in committees composed of researchers and clinicians.

About the Cancer Research Society

Founded in 1945, the Cancer Research Society is one of the only Canadian organizations exclusively dedicated to research into all types of cancer. Since its inception, the Society has supported thousands of researchers who have made significant advances in cancer prevention, screening and treatment. Thanks to the generosity of partners and donors throughout Canada, the Society has distributed over $340 million in research grants and scholarships since its creation.

