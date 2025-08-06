"We Built That" Campaign Launches to Celebrate Canada's Tradespeople and Strengthen Our Energy Future

News provided by

Canada's Building Trades Unions

Aug 06, 2025, 10:24 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Building Trades Unions is proud to launch the "We Built That" campaign today, a celebration of the skilled tradespeople and their role in an historic achievement: Canada's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export. This milestone, achieved by LNG Canada and Coastal GasLink, underscores the vital role of Canada's unionized tradespeople, whose expertise and dedication drove efforts that employed over 65,000 workers during six years of construction. The "We Built That" campaign is dedicated to honouring Canada's unionized skilled tradespeople and their extraordinary contributions to securing our nation's energy future. 

This project signifies a turning point for Canada's energy sector by positioning the country as a global player in LNG exports. With the first cargo now shipped, Canada can provide cleaner energy to markets around the world and this project alone is anticipated to contribute up to $23 billion to our economy over the next 40 years. It is a legacy built by the hard work, skill, and commitment of Canada's unionized tradespeople. 

"This milestone is a testament to the incredible skills and dedication of Canada's unionized tradespeople, who built the infrastructure that puts Canada on the map as a responsible and reliable LNG exporter," shared Sean Strickland, CBTU's executive director. "Canada's Building Trades Unions members from across the country who worked on this important project should be tremendously proud of their achievements. Their dedication will drive economic growth, create jobs, and will help shape a more sustainable energy future for our nation."

CBTU's campaign aims to honour and recognize the dedication of Canada's unionized tradespeople while reinforcing the importance of continued development in our energy infrastructure, to lay the foundation for Canada's long-term prosperity and global competitiveness. 

Join us in celebrating the hands that built this landmark achievement and in supporting Canada's energy future. 

We Built That.  

For more information and to download shareable campaign materials, please visit buildingtrades.ca/we-built-that/  

About Canada's Building Trades Unions:

Canada's Building Trades Unions are an organization representing 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent 600,000 skilled trades workers in Canada who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations and generate six per cent of Canada's GDP. CBTU's mission is to advocate for public policy and work opportunities that benefit our members and improves the living and working conditions for construction workers across Canada.

For more information, go to www.buildingtrades.ca 

SOURCE Canada's Building Trades Unions

Media Contact: Jennifer White, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada's Building Trades Unions