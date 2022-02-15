"Washed Ashore", Art to Save the Sea exhibit, opens on February 23rd at Metropolis at Metrotown

This one-of-a-kind sustainable art exhibit made entirely out of plastics waste from the Pacific Ocean arrives in Burnaby, for the first time in Western Canada

BURNABY, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - What do the Smithsonian's National Zoo, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Metropolis at Metrotown have in common? They are all hosts to Washed Ashore, a breath-taking, sustainable art sculpture exhibit made entirely from waste washed up on the ocean shorelines. The Washed Ashore Exhibit is on display in the Grand Court of Metropolis at Metrotown from February 23 to April 30, 2022!

The Washed Ashore exhibit consists of 10 giant marine wildlife sculptures made entirely of waste that has been collected from the Pacific Ocean. Originally from Oregon in the U.S., this is the first time the exhibit will be in Western Canada. Approximately six million tons of plastic waste enter the oceans every year. Each sculpture on display highlights what types of waste can be found in the ocean, from beach toys and plastic containers to automobile tires and electronics. Some of the marine sculptures on display at Metropolis include Octavia the Octopus, a 9 ft x 12 ft Octopus weighing 1200 lbs., and Grace the Humpback Whale Tail, spanning 10 ft high and 12 ft long, weighing 1800 lbs.

"The Washed Ashore Exhibit is a beautiful and impactful art display, created to educate visitors on the importance of sustainability and reducing plastics from our oceans," says Alice Wong, Marketing Manager for Metropolis at Metrotown. "We're thrilled to showcase this exhibit in Western Canada, where we are deeply connected to the ocean. I look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to experience this unique exhibit."

Visitors are encouraged to take photos of their experience at the exhibit, share on Instagram, and tag #METWashedAshore @metropolisatmet for a chance to win a weekly prize package, including a Metropolis gift card.

This family-friendly, educational exhibit is free to the public to view during mall hours at Metropolis. To help ensure the health and safety of visitors, The Washed Ashore Exhibit will have a reduced number of touchpoints and one-way directional floor decals. Volunteers will be onsite to help sanitize high touchpoint surfaces and ensure social distancing measures are followed. For further info on Metropolis' health & safety policies, please visit: https://metropolisatmetrotown.com/en/covid19/

The Washed Ashore Exhibit

February 23 – April 30, 2022

Metropolis at Metrotown (4700 Kingsway, Burnaby) - Grand Court

Open daily during regular mall hours:

Monday to Saturday, 10am – 9pm

Sunday and holidays, 11am – 7pm

About Washed Ashore

Washed Ashore, Art to Save the Sea is a non-profit organization committed to combating plastic pollution through art and education. Their mission is to build and exhibit aesthetically powerful art to educate a global audience about plastic pollution in the ocean and waterways and to spark positive changes in consumer habits. In ten years, Washed Ashore has processed over 35 tons of plastic pollution from the Pacific Northwest's Ocean beaches to create over 85 works of art that are awakening the hearts and minds of viewers to the global marine debris crisis. Washed Ashore has exhibited its giant sculptures at many noteworthy venues including the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Disney, and many Zoos, Aquariums, and Botanical Gardens across the United States.

To learn more about Washed Ashore, visit washedashore.org.

About Metropolis at Metrotown

With over 330 stores, Skytrain access and free parking, more than 28 million shoppers are attracted to Metropolis at Metrotown annually. Major stores include Cineplex Cinemas, Forever 21, H&M, Hudson's Bay, Indigo, Old Navy, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sport Chek, T&T Supermarket, Toys "R" Us, Uniqlo, Urban Behavior, Walmart, Winners HomeSense, and Zara. For more information, visit metropolisatmetrotown.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @metropolisatmet.

