UnboxingType1: A First of its Kind Initiative to Mark the End of Diabetes Awareness Month

This event is all about "unboxing" what it means to live with Type 1 Diabetes in 2019, in a day and age when everything is shared online. Social media and other digital platforms offer people with Diabetes the opportunity to exchange stories and connect with others who share a similar experience.

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - On Saturday, November 30, Pinch Social, the team behind Social Media Week Toronto, will be hosting the official launch of "Unboxing Type 1" to mark the end of Diabetes Awareness Month in Canada.

Taking place in Downtown Toronto, the event will be held at Spaces on Queen Street West – The Loft and will be honouring the end of Diabetes Awareness Month.

A first of its kind event in Canada to explore the intersection of Type 1 Diabetes, Social Media and Influencer Marketing, Unboxing Type 1 will be a one-day event that will explore the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital age, as uniquely experienced by individuals living with Type 1 Diabetes. Speakers including prominent influencers, social media experts and community advocates will explore topics such as stigma, privacy and cyber bullying, while also highlighting the opportunity to share stories, build communities and drive awareness around Type 1 Diabetes-related issues online.

Unboxing Type 1 will feature an empowering line up of influencers, experts and advocates for social media, health and wellness and comprise of a full day of workshops, panels, inspiring talks and networking.

Featured guest speakers include mental health advocate and prominent social media influencer Kenzie Brenna, as well as Eva Redpath, wellness leader, founding trainer at Barry's Bootcamp Canada and Canada's first Nike Master Trainer. Key speakers include local influencers and community leaders from the Type 1 Diabetes community such as Jen Hanson (Executive Director of Connected in Motion), prominent influencers Sadie Aldis, Michelle Lord, Erika Arff, Evelyn Riddell, T1D Athlete and Speaker Elliot Gatt, and many others.

Attendees will also enjoy a number of experiential activations including a digital "unboxing" photo booth, build your own swag bag, networking "conversation stations" and a Creators' Lounge featuring the latest technologies and gadgets in digital media to sample and try. Diabetes-friendly catering will be provided by Impact Kitchen throughout the day.

The event is produced with support from Novo Nordisk, Langton Communications, Connected In Motion, Dunking for Diabetes, Oh My Okra and Social Media Week.

"With Unboxing Type 1, we're hoping to create an environment where individuals with Type 1 Diabetes who are looking to flourish and expand their brand in the realm of social media, feel supported and confident in themselves and their skills. This event is the first of its kind in Canada and wasn't only created to bring awareness to the cause, but it was also intentionally created to provide guidance, connection and a space where the T1D established and emerging influencer community can explore and further develop their content creator skills" comments Michelle Pinchev, Founder and Lead Strategist, Pinch Social and Executive Director, Social Media Week Toronto.

For more information on Unboxing Type 1 and programming details, please visit https://www.unboxingtype1.com

