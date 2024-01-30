Think Turkey and Bowl Canada invite Canadians to try their luck at bowling a turkey

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Think Turkey and Bowl Canada have teamed up once again to bring the Turkey Bowl challenge to bowling centres across Canada this February, with $17,500 in prizes to be won.

Canadians are invited to visit their closest participating bowling centre for a chance to win from February 17th to 19th, a holiday weekend in most provinces. The challenge remains the same: bowlers must score a "turkey" – known in bowling as three strikes in a row in a single game.

Canadians who bowl a turkey and submit their entry will be entered in a draw to receive one of 250 $50 Visa gift cards as well as a grand prize of one of ten $500 grocery gift cards to use towards their next turkey dinner.

"Last year we saw unprecedented attendance at bowling centres during the Turkey Bowl weekend, with hundreds of thousands of bowlers across the country participating in the challenge," said Bob McKay, Marketing Chair at Bowl Canada. "We're delighted to continue our partnership with Think Turkey again this year and invite families to enjoy some friendly competition."

Approximately 300 bowling centres are expected to participate in the challenge from coast to coast. To submit an entry, bowlers simply snap a picture of their "turkey" on the digital scoreboard and share to a public Instagram or Facebook account with @CanadianTurkey and #ThinkTurkey tagged or upload it via the contest entry form at ThinkTurkey.ca/TurkeyBowl.

To get in the spirit, bowlers can fuel up for the challenge with turkey menu items like turkey nachos and turkey hot dogs available at select participating bowling centres.

"We were thrilled with the participation and excitement for Turkey Bowl in 2023 and look forward to bringing it back," said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. "We hope bowlers take the opportunity to try the delicious turkey menu items at their local bowling centre."

Last year's Turkey Bowl resulted in record-high numbers with approximately 648,500 bowlers over the course of the long weekend. The inaugural Turkey Bowl saw 729 Canadians bowl a turkey and enter for their chance to win prizes.

"A turkey dinner brings family and friends together, and so does bowling!" said Mark Hubert, President and CEO, Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors. "We hope this fun challenge becomes an annual tradition for years to come."

A full list of participating bowling centres, along with the details and rules on how to enter, can be found at ThinkTurkey.ca/TurkeyBowl. The list of participating bowling centres will be updated daily in the lead up to Turkey Bowl, so be sure to visit before you bowl.

About Think Turkey

Turkey Farmers of Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Poultry and Egg Processors' Turkey Primary Processing Sector Members launched Think TurkeyTM / Pensez DindonMC in 2019 – a national, bilingual campaign aimed to boost turkey consumption. The fully integrated program includes advertising, digital, retail, PR, influencer, paid social and more, and focuses on engaging primary meal planners to raise awareness of the benefits of turkey, drive year-round demand and increase overall consumption.

About Bowl Canada

For 60 years Bowl Canada has served the Canadian bowling community with pride. As a not-for-profit association comprised of member bowling centre operators across Canada, the association works to support the bowling centres, promote the benefits of the sport and recreation of bowling to the general public, create a better relationship between the many bowling establishments and organizations across Canada and encourage any and all practices which are in the best interests of the game.

