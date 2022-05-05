"Together for Life" Suicide Prevention National Conference to break new ground in the name of suicide prevention

From May 11-13, 2022, close to 500 clinicians, researchers, project managers, mental health stakeholders, Canadian Armed Forces, first responders and interested citizens — including people affected by suicide from across Canada— will descend on the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) campus to attend the 2022 'Together for Life' National Conference on Suicide Prevention".

"Presentations at the conference will cover all aspects of suicide prevention, but there are four main tracks that stand out: the workforce, the Canadian Armed Forces, First Peoples and digital perspectives for suicide prevention," says Jérôme Gaudreault, Chief Executive Officer of AQPS. "Noted presenters at the conference include Ghislain Picard, Regional Chief, Assembly of First Nations, Quebec/Labrador Region, leaders from the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Military College of Canada, Dr. Allison Crawford of Crisis Service Canada and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, as well as international speakers such as Charles-Edouard Notredame from the Université de Lille, France who will speak on the implementation of the French National Suicide Prevention Helpline," notes Gaudreault.

Jointly organized by the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP), the Centre for Research and Intervention on Suicide, Ethical Issues and End-of-Life Practices (CRISE) at UQAM, and the Association québécoise de prévention du suicide (AQPS), "Together for Life" is shaping up to be a conference not to be missed!

"Combining the 31st annual CASP National Conference and the Grand forum organized by AQPS every two years, this pan-Canadian conference will showcase the most current knowledge and practices in the broad field of suicide prevention, intervention and postvention," states Sean Krausert, Executive Director of the CASP. "This year's conference partners, CRISE and AQPS, have done a formidable job in making sure there is something for everyone," adds Krausert.

"The 'Together for Life' conference will include over 100 presentations covering the most recent research findings and advances in suicide prevention", says Dr. Brian Mishara, Chair of the conference Scientific Committee, CRISE Director and Professor of Psychology at the Université du Québec à Montréal. "The pre-conference workshops and 3-days main conference offer a variety of presentations, keynotes, workshops, panel discussions, paper presentations, TED-style presentation sessions, roundtables and poster displays, and includes presentations on the impact of Covid on suicidal behaviors," explains Mishara.

The conference is the first Canadian suicide prevention conference since the pandemic began and the conference partners expect that it will be well worth it.

About the co-organizers

The Centre for Research and Intervention on Suicide, Ethical Issues and End-Of-Life Practices (CRISE) is an interdisciplinary research centre at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), with more than 50 researchers, practitioners, doctoral and post-doctoral students from 7 universities and 24 institutions and community organizations in Quebec. CRISE works with its partners on suicide prevention and the reduction of its negative effects while encouraging the development and use of interdisciplinary knowledge on suicide, suicide prevention and end-of-life practices.

Association québécoise de prévention du suicide (AQPS) brings together organizations and citizens who wish to see a significant decrease in suicide rates in Quebec. Its mission is to mobilize all stakeholders, support the community, equip workers, raise public awareness and influence decision makers to prevent suicide in Quebec.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention (CASP) envisions a Canada without Suicide. Since 1985, CASP has worked towards the achievement of its mission by advocating, communicating, and educating for suicide prevention, intervention, postvention and life promotion in Canada.

