'TIS THE SEASON! CANADA'S BELOVED HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING EVENT HALLMARK CHANNEL'S COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS BEGINS OCTOBER 21 ON W NETWORK

W Network Decks the Halls with 36 All-New Movie Premieres Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Stream All Hallmark Channel Movies Live and On Demand with STACKTV

To share this release socially visit: https://bit.ly/3MafVZp

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment's top 10 specialty station*, W Network, brings good tidings to Canadians with the annual return of Canada's favourite holiday programming event Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas beginning Friday, October 21 with two new premieres kicking off the stunt on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22. This year, W Network, the exclusive home for Hallmark Channel in Canada, will make spirits bright with 36 new holiday movie premieres every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting October 28 until December 18 and back-to-back festive flicks every day until New Year's Eve.

"We are delighted that Canadians continue to ring in the holidays each year with W Network as the go-to destination for holiday entertainment," said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President, Networks, Corus Entertainment. "Spanning over three consecutive months and packed full of signature Hallmark Channel programming, star-studded premieres, and heartwarming holiday classics, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas is the ultimate holiday TV event of the season."

Last year, nearly 13 million Canadians tuned into Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas** and since it launched in Canada in 2018, W Network has remained the #1 specialty network overall with women during the programming event***.

Everyone's favourite stars return in this season's line-up of all-new holiday movies including, Canadians Andrew Walker, Benjamin Ayres, Brennan Elliott, Luke Macfarlane, Paul Campbell, and Tyler Hynes. Lacey Chabert, who stars in a record-breaking twelfth Christmas movie for Hallmark this year, is also joined by fan-favourites Alison Sweeney, Ashley Williams, Erin Cahill, Jonathan Bennett, Kristoffer Polaha, Marilu Henner, Nikki DeLoach, Ryan Paevey, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Taylor Cole, Will Kemp and more.

Also lighting up the screen this year are legendary new talent such as award-winning actress Marlo Thomas, Ann-Margret, Ellen Travolta, Greta Scacchi, Kara Wang, Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Ledisi, Emmy Award-winner Lynn Whitfield, Margaret Colin, Moira Kelly, Mykelti Williamson, Reginald VelJohnson, Reshma Shetty, Stephen Tobolowsky, Tamala Jones, and Yael Grobglas, among many others.

Featuring titles from Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and UPtv, W Network's merry movie schedule boasts 25 Canadian productions including A Magical Christmas Village (Lighthouse), The Royal Nanny (Leif Films), A Fabled Holiday (Studio BRB (AFH Productions Inc.)) and more. Viewers can also stream all 2022 premieres live and on demand on STACKTV. See the W Network's 2022 movie premiere schedule:

Noel Next Door – Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Natalie Hall ( Charmed ), Corey Sevier ( Immortals )





– Starring ( ), ( ) We Wish You a Married Christmas – Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Marisol Nichols ( Riverdale ), Kristoffer Polaha ( Jurassic World Dominion )





– Starring ( ), ( ) We Need a Little Christmas – Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Erica Durance ( Supergirl ), Patrick Sabongui ( The Flash ), Lynn Whitfield ( Greenleaf )





Starring Erica Durance ( ), ( ), ( ) Jolly Good Christmas – Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Reshma Shetty ( Blindspo t), Will Kemp ( Christmas Waltz )





– Starring ( t), ( ) A Kismet Christmas – Sunday, October 30 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Sarah Ramos ( Parenthood ), Carlo Marks ( Chesapeake Shores ), Marilu Henner ( Taxi )





Starring ( ), ( ), ( ) A Magical Christmas Village – Friday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Alison Sweeney (Days of our Lives), Luke Macfarlane ( Bros ), Marlo Thomas ( That Girl )





Starring (Days of our Lives), ( ), ( ) Christmas Bedtime Stories – Saturday, November 5 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Erin Cahill ( Every Time a Bell Rings ), Steve Lund ( Schitts Creek ), Charlie Weber ( How to Get Away with Murder )





– Starring ( ), ( ), ( ) Lights, Camera, Christmas! – Saturday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Kimberley Sustad ( Traveler s), John Brotherton ( Fuller House )





– Starring ( s), ( ) Ghosts of Christmas Always – Sunday, November 6 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Kim Matula ( LA to Vegas ), Ian Harding ( Pretty Little Liars ), Beth Leavel ( This Is Where I Leave You ), Lori Tan Chinn ( Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens ), Reginald VelJohnson ( Die Hard , Family Matters )





Starring ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), Reginald VelJohnson ( , ) In Merry Measure – Friday, November 11 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Patti Murin ( Frozen , Chicago Med ), Brendan Penny ( Chesapeake Shores ), Jennifer Robertson ( Schitt's Creek )





Starring ( , ), ( ), ( ) The Royal Nanny – Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Rachel Skarsten ( Batwoman ), Dan Jeannotte ( Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ), Greta Scacchi ( The Terror )





Starring ( ), ( ), ( ) All Saints Christmas – Sunday, November 13 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Ledisi ( Selma ), Roger Cross ( Murdoch Mysteries )





– Starring Ledisi ( ), ( ) Inventing the Christmas Prince – Friday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley ( The Santa Stakeout ), Ronnie Rowe Jr. ( The Porter )





– Starring ( ), ( ) Three Wise Men and a Baby – Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Paul Campbell ( Turner & Hooch ), Tyler Hynes ( Letterkenny ), Andrew Walker ( Merry & Bright ), Margaret Colin ( Chicago Med )





Starring ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) Christmas at the Golden Dragon – Sunday, November 20 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Kara Wang ( Good Trouble ), Osric Chau ( The Flash ), Sara Canning ( Nancy Drew ), Antonio Cupo ( Blood & Treasure ), Barbara Niven ( Chesapeake Shores )





Starring ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) A Royal Corgi Christmas – Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Hunter King ( Life in Pieces ), Jordan Renzo ( The Spanish Princess )





– Starring ( ), ( ) A Tale of Two Christmases – Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Kat Barrell ( Wynonna Earp ), Chandler Massey ( Days of our Lives ), Evan Roderick ( Arrow )





Starring Kat Barrell ( ), ( ), ( ) Haul Out the Holly – Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Lacey Chabert ( The Wedding Veil ), Wes Brown ( Sweet Pecan Summer ), Ellen Travolta ( Charles in Charge ), Peter Jacobson ( WeCrashed , House ), Melissa Peterman ( Reba ), Stephen Tobolowsky ( One Day at a Time , Spaceballs )





– Starring ( ), ( ), ( ), ( , ), ( ), ( , ) When I Think of Christmas – Sunday, November 27 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech ( The Detail ), Niall Matter ( The Predator ), Beth Broderick ( Sabrina the Teenage Witch )





Starring ( ), ( ), ( ) A Holiday Spectacular – Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Ginna Claire Mason ( Wicked ), Derek Klena ( Moulin Rouge! The Musical ), Eve Plumb ( The Brady Bunch ), Ann-Margret ( Bye Bye Birdie , The Kominsky Method )





– Starring ( ), ( ), ( ), Ann-Margret ( , ) My Southern Family Christmas – Friday, December 2 at 8 p.m.ET /PT

Starring Jaicy Elliot ( Grey's Anatomy ), Bruce Campbell ( Ash vs Evil Dead ), Ryan Rottman ( Guidance ), Moira Kelly ( The Cutting Edge , Panic ), Brian McNamara ( Magnum P.I. )





– Starring Jaicy Elliot ( ), ( ), ( ), ( , ), ( ) Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas – Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Holland Roden ( Mayans M.C. ), Tyler Hynes ( Letterkenny ), Tenille Townes ( The Lemonade Stand )





– Starring Holland Roden ( ), ( ), ( ) A Fabled Holiday – Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m ET/PT

Starring Brooke D'Orsay ( Royal Pains ), Ryan Paevey ( General Hospital )





– Starring Brooke D'Orsay ( ), ( ) Long Lost Christmas – Sunday, December 4 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Taylor Cole ( Making Spirits Bright ), Benjamin Ayres ( Burden of Truth )





– Starring ( ), ( ) Undercover Holiday – Sunday, December 4 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Noemi Gonzalez ( Selena: The Series ), Stephen Huszar ( Tribal )





Starring ( ), ( ) The Most Colorful Time of the Year – Friday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Katrina Bowden ( 30 Rock ), Christopher Russell ( Day of the Dead )





Starring ( ), ( ) The Holiday Stocking – Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Nadine Ellis ( Our Kind of People ), B.J. Britt ( Being Mary Jane , Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ), Karon Riley ( The Black Hamptons ), Tamala Jones ( Rebel , Castle ), Mykelti Williamson ( Fences, Law & Order: Organized Crime )





– Starring ( ), B.J. Britt ( , ), ( ), ( , ), Mykelti Williamson ( ) Christmas Class Reunion – Saturday, December 10 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Aimeé Teegarden ( Friday Night Lights ), Tanner Novlan ( The Bold and the Beautiful )





– Starring Aimeé Teegarden ( ), ( ) A Tiny Home Christmas (UPtv) – Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Rebecca Dalton and Christopher Seivright





Starring and The Holiday Sitter – Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Jonathan Bennett ( The Christmas House , Mean Girls ), George Krissa ( Road Trip Romance ), Chelsea Hobbs ( Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery )





Starring ( , ), ( ), ( ) #Xmas – Friday, December 16 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Clare Bowen ( Nashville ), Brant Daugherty ( Pretty Little Liars )





– Starring ( ), ( ) The Gift of Peace – Saturday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Nikki DeLoach ( Five More Minutes ), Brennan Elliott ( UnREA L)





Starring ( ), ( L) Five More Minutes: Moments Like These – Sunday, December 18 at 6 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Ashley Williams ( Sister Swap: Christmas in the City ), Lucas Bryant ( Haven )





– Starring ( ), ( ) Hanukkah on Rye – Sunday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET /PT

Starring Jeremy Jordan ( Supergirl ), Yael Grobglas ( Jane the Virgin ), Lisa Loeb ( Gossip Girl , Hot Tub Time Machine 2 )





– Starring ( ), Yael Grobglas ( ), ( , ) Well Suited Christmas (Lifetime) – Broadcast details to be announced at a later date

Starring Mercedes de la Zerda, Franco Lo Presti , Xavier Sotelo , Stephanie Herrera , Gabriel Hudson





Starring Mercedes de la Zerda, , , , World Record Christmas (Lifetime)– Broadcast details to be announced at a later date

Starring Michelle Argyris , Andrew Bushell , Danny Vo

For the most up-to-date schedule and for more information about this year's movies, visit wnetwork.com.

W Network is available on National Free Preview from November 1 to November 30. Please check local listings for additional information.

W Network can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus and Videotron.

Source:

*Numeris PPM Data. BY 21-22 (8/30/2021 to 8/28/2022) Confirmed data, Total Canada; AMA(000), A25-54, M-Su 2a-2a, CDN SPEC. COM ENG

**Numeris PPM Data. CTC'21 (Oct 22/21 – Jan 1/22) Confirmed data, Total Canada, M-Su 2a-2a, W Network, Ind. 2+, CumRch(000)

***Numeris PPM Data. CTC'21 (Oct 22/21 – Jan 1/22), CTC'20: (Nov 1/20 – Jan 1/21), CTC'19 (Nov 1/19 – Jan 1/20), CTC'18 (Nov 1/18 – Jan 1/19), – confirmed data. Total Canada, AMA(000), F25-54, Mo-Su 2a-2a, CDN SPEC COME ENG

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter

Follow STACKTV on Twitter, Instagram

Follow W Network on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

W Network is a Corus Entertainment Network.



About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 13 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, TELETOON, Treehouse and YTV are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Media inquiries: April Lim, Senior Publicist, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4216, [email protected]; Vanessa Obeng, Publicity Manager, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6618, [email protected]