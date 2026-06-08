"This Calls for Casamigos Margaritas": Casamigos raises a margarita to the FIFA World Cup 2026™

The award-winning tequila brand teams up with FIFA World Cup 2026™ to bring fans together across Canada through a shared passion for football and margaritas

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - FIFA and Casamigos Tequila are officially teaming up for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Canada. Through Diageo's role as the Official Spirits Supporter of the tournament, Casamigos will bring its signature hospitality and spirit to the world's biggest stage, uniting friends, rivals, and fans across the country in a moment of celebration. This Calls for Casamigos Margaritas.

This Calls for Casamigos Margaritas

As the FIFA World Cup 2026™ unites the world through a shared passion for football, Casamigos will bring that same spirit to life across Canada--from moments of friendly rivalry to moments of connection over margaritas. Whether fans are cheering for the same team or going head-to-head, the tournament's best moments are the ones shared together. As one of the world's most iconic cocktails, the margarita is the perfect complement to the tournament--bringing fans together across teams, borders, and moments of celebration.

As the Official Tequila Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Casamigos will elevate its "House of Friends" platform in Canadian host cities throughout the tournament, welcoming fans into high-energy viewing destinations designed for unrivalled connection and celebration. True to the brand's heritage, Casamigos has always been about fostering community and shared experiences. This historic moment is no different, extending that same match-day energy to fans gathering on vibrant patios, at bars and at home. From coast-to-coast watch parties to once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences, Casamigos is giving Canadians another way to raise a margarita together.

"The FIFA World Cup is one of the only moments in sports that brings the world together over soccer on a truly global stage, and that shared spirit of connection and celebration is exactly what has defined Casamigos from day one," said Natalie Goldberg, Director of Luxury at Diageo Canada. "Whether fans are captivated by a match at home or soaking up the electricity of a crowded patio, this summer is about raising a Casamigos margarita to shared moments., 'This Calls for Casamigos Margaritas' is how we can celebrate together -- celebrating both rivals and amigos over one of the world's most iconic cocktails."

Here's a first look at what's coming:

Across Canada, Casamigos will show up wherever fans gather, from major host cities to neighbourhood patios, creating elevated, high-energy viewing places to celebrate the tournament together. Casamigos will roll out a series of "House of Friends" activations across Toronto and Vancouver, capturing the spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM viewing and summer socializing moments. Beyond these experiences, Casamigos will be present at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Toronto and Vancouver. Why not enjoy a Casamigos margarita during some of the country's most anticipated fan celebrations?

For more information, please visit www.casamigos.com. Follow us on social media @casamigos.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About CASAMIGOS:

Developed by friends, for friends. Born from a desire to create exceptionally smooth tequila and mezcal that could be enjoyed without the need for salt or lime, Casamigos was made to be shared with friends and family in moments of genuine connection.

The Casamigos Tequila family includes: Casamigos Blanco, Casamigos Reposado, Casamigos Añejo, and Casamigos Cristalino, all made from 100% Blue Weber Agave. Casamigos Mezcal Joven is crafted from 100% Espadín Agaves grown in the soils of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Casamigos is available throughout the United States, UK, Canada, Australia and is expanding worldwide. For more information, please visit www.casamigos.com or follow us on social media @casamigos.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About DIAGEO North America:

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequila, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

SOURCE Diageo

For additional information, please reach out to: Madeline Seale, [email protected]