"The Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala" targets the Canadian market through to the "The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign

With support from the European Union, the kiwis of Kavala in Greece have been partnering with "The Charming Taste of Europe" program since its start.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) , from Greece, has joined "The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign to promote its kiwis and territory in conjunction with other exquisite European products.

The exotic nutritious flavors and many health benefits that exude from the Kiwi make it a quintessential winter fruit. While the kiwi is originally from China, it arrived in Europe during the 19th century and cultivated itself in Greece in the early 1980s. Over the past twenty years, the Kiwi has grown exponentially and has fast become a national product, specifically in Kavala, positioned on the coast in northern Greece.

The fast expansion of farmland planted with kiwi vines throughout Greece has grown exponentially, so much so that Greece is ranked fifth in the world in terms of production right behind China. As far as national exports go, Greece is ranked third in the world behind both Italy and New Zealand. Although Kiwis were already conquering the market place, since the pandemic, Greek kiwi production has benefited significantly. Following the uprise of the pandemic, the kiwifruit has gained the trust of markets in Central and Western Europe, the US, Canada, and others worldwide.

In the wider region of Kavala, the production of the Kiwi fruit is approximately 50,000 tons, 10,000 of which are produced by KAVALA COOP. These products are then exported to various locations worldwide.

To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe" can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.

About "The Charming Taste of Europe":

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of the best quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite items to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wine and fresh fruit from Greece, that showcase all of Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage, and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of The Charming taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the United States of America and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe project is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding properties, will continue to promote with initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, journalists, and professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency (CHAFEA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

SOURCE The Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP)