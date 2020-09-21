'The Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard' is flying out to treat Canadians who can't work from home

Regardless of where they work, however, the afternoon pick-me-up is a treasured ritual for Canadian workers, and Reese is committed to ensuring that people working outside the house have the same access to its Reese Outrageous bar as their WFH colleagues.

Working with its agency partner Mosaic, the Hershey brand created "The Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard"—a replica of the snack cupboard found in homes all across Canada, except this one stuffed with Reese treats. The cupboard was then flown via a giant drone to three outrageously inconvenienced Canadians working outside their house: A construction worker, a lifeguard and real estate agent.

View a video of The Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard here: https://youtu.be/SXV2LvW-J14

"At Reese, we're all about bringing people to their happy place," said Azim Akhtar, Marketing Manager - Reese. "And with the challenge of promoting a new chocolate bar in the middle of a pandemic, we knew we had to do more than just make another ad—we wanted to do something that was truly culturally relevant.

When we thought about the reality of today's world where many of us are working from home, we realized one of the benefits is having unlimited access to snacks and treats. But that got us thinking about the people who haven't been able to work from home. With The Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard, we combined a classic kitchen snack cupboard with the latest drone technology to surprise workers on location and bring their happy place to them, wherever they are. It's a memorable act of kindness that's as outrageous as the bar itself."

It was the first-of-its-kind promotion for Reese's new chocolate creation, which combines Reese's Pieces, chocolate, peanut butter and caramel to create a mouth-watering combination.

"When Hershey came to us with this amazing opportunity, we were really excited about the chance to produce something as outrageous as the bar itself," says Dave Thornhill, Creative Director at Mosaic North America. "So, we wanted to create something authentic—an act instead of an ad—that would be relevant in the unique cultural context we're living in right now."

The stunt component is being supported by a media buy from UM Canada that includes Facebook and Instagram, complemented by partnerships with publishers catering to the core A18-34 audience.

About Hershey Canada Inc.

Hershey Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) and distributes and sells leading confectionery, snack, refreshment and grocery products across Canada. Top brands include: REESE, HERSHEY'S, TWIZZLERS, OH HENRY!, JOLLY RANCHER and CHIPITS.

About Mosaic North America

Mosaic is an integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension to make the world a better experience. Mosaic creates, designs and executes strategically-led experiences that make brands more visible and more valuable in culture, in-store and online. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com.

