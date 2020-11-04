"The Edge - A Leader's Magazine" Releases Fall/Winter 2020 Issue

Also inside, readers will find insightful one-on-ones with top-tier disruptors, business titans and change-makers including:

Hollywood A-lister Dan Aykroyd , delving deep into his business acumen

, delving deep into his business acumen Leadership advice from Carly Fiorina , the first woman to lead a top-20 company as HP's CEO

, the first woman to lead a top-20 company as HP's CEO Legendary musician Kenny Rogers , in one of his last interviews, discussing his entrepreneurship

, in one of his last interviews, discussing his entrepreneurship And, the new general manager of the Toronto Argonauts, Michael "Pinball" Clemons, addressing elements of performance and work ethic.

In addition, tech entrepreneur and Dragons' Den judge Michele Romanow weighs in on the elements of leadership, alongside Four Seasons Hotels founder Isadore Sharp, and a panel of other distinguished minds.

This "Transition Issue" focuses on cutting-edge advice from experts, and top CEOs, on how to innovate any business during, and after, COVID-19.

The 70-page high-gloss magazine is available at Chapters, Indigo, high-end bookstores, and newsstands across Canada and New York. Annual subscriptions are also available.

Readers rely on The Edge to distil 21st century business knowledge in a way that is accessible, actionable, authoritative, and authentic. The Edge's curated content appeals to ambitious, entrepreneurial-minded executives and business leaders — those looking to give themselves an "edge."

ABOUT THE EDGE

With an average annual readership of 500,000, and print circulation of 120,000, The Edge is a premium print and digital publication, based in Toronto.

Since its inception in 2015, the publication has highlighted business leaders and entrepreneurial 'stars,' and those breaking new ground in their industries, flourishing locally, nationally, and globally.

Previous editions have featured exclusive interviews with: fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger; musician Timbaland; Dennis Mitchell, CEO of Starlight Capital; "beer baroness" and Dragons' Den judge Manjit Minhas; as well as tech expert/television host Amber Mac, and many more.

The publication also produces a bi-monthly digital magazine, with a subscription base of more than 105,000, and available online theedgeleaders.com

