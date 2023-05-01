"The Charming Taste of Europe" to Participate in SIAL Canada, North America's Biggest Food-Innovation Trade Show

"The Charming Taste of Europe" to take part in SIAL with a focus on presenting the wines from Abruzzo and Bordeaux

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- " The Charming Taste of Europe " campaign continues to promote its partners, the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pierias, "AGIOS LOUKAS", the kiwis of The Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the wines of The Abruzzo Wine Consortium and the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux throughout Canada by participating in SIAL for the second year in a row.

SIAL is North America's Biggest Food-Innovation Trade show happening at the Enercare Centre in Toronto from May 9th - May 11th, 2023. SIAL enables companies to better understand the agri-food market and global food trends with over 1000+ Canadian and international exhibitors present as well as 20,000+ Professional visitors.In addition to inspiring professionals and allowing for an inclusive network, SIAL also offers educational events to provide participants with a variety of business ideas.and various panel discussions helping attendees dissect their businesses.

The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.

At this year's SIAL show, the "Charming Taste of Europe" will present all products connected to the campaign with a large focus on the wines from the Abruzzo region and Bordeaux region, offering participants a selection of wines to taste. The "Charming Taste of Europe" will welcome visitors at its booth located in Hall A - n. 1118.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofe urope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe