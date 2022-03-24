"THE CHARMING TASTE OF EUROPE" PARTNERS WITH LCBO TO PROMOTE THE MERIT OF THE ABRUZZO REGION AND ITS BEST WINES

"The Charming Taste of Europe" continues its program in Canada throughout 2022, promoting the wines of Abruzzo with other selected European wines and fresh fruits, such as the Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux, the cherries of Rachi Pieria and kiwi of Kavala, Greece

ONTARIO , March 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- For the whole month of March, LCBO is partnering with the Italian Abruzzo Wine Consortium to highlight the charm of the region and their best value high quality wines through both e-commerce and their brick and mortar outlets. The initiative is part of the "Charming Taste of Europe" campaign.

Started in 2021, "The Charming Taste of Europe'' is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium , the Union of Sweet Bordeaux wines , the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), and the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," co-financed by the European Union, to promote exquisite products that some of the most beautiful territories of Europe have to offer, such as wines from Abruzzo, golden wines from Bordeaux, cherries from Rachi Pieria, and kiwis from Kavala in Greece. This campaign will focus on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.

Among the promoted wines, the red Montepulciano d'Abruzzo remains the king of the region, mostly known for its rich ruby color and herbal notes that flourish in the lush vineyards it is planted. Deservingly famous, given its consistent quality, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo is an adequate representation of Abruzzo.

However, there is plenty more to discover about Abruzzo. Small producers are supplying exceptional Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio in the high-altitude and cool microclimate found in the foothills of Apennines mountain range. These crisp whites have found popularity on the golden sand beaches of the Adriatic Sea.

Abruzzo has also been noted as Europe's greenest region. Roughly half its area is designated to national parklands and habitats for endangered species as part of a massive "rewilding" project. Regardless of its beauty and history Abruzzo still remains slightly under-the-radar. Thanks to the "Charming Taste of Europe" campaign, Canadian wine lovers will be able to purchase a selection of the best Abruzzo wines highlighted within LCBO's collection of the region.

To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu , which highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe'' can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . The participating Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteof e urope.eu

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains

