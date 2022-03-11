"THE ART OF DANCE: A JOURNEY INTO MOVEMENT" TO BEGIN CASTING
Mar 11, 2022, 14:47 ET
The Historical Evolution of Dance
"In a world desperate for hope, The Art of Dance ignites inspiration and dares us to come alive by tracing the evolutionary healing power of movement, music, culture, and community. Innovative and immersive, this cinematic documentary experience awakens our souls, through the beauty and courage of some of the worlds' most celebrated dancers on a journey of connection."
TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Art of Dance: A Journey Into Movement is now conducting a worldwide talent search for dancers, choreographers, performers, actors, and movement artists of all types, working in all forms, genres, and styles for an upcoming theatrical feature film for major broadcasting networks and streaming platforms.
"The Art of Dance: A Journey Into Movement is an immersive cinematic experience production that takes you on a journey around the world to discover the answer to What Moves You?"
- Award-Winning director Kevin John Fitzgerald (Freestyle: The Art of Rhyme)
The theatrical documentary feature film will air and stream on Bell Media's Crave-TV and be distributed theatrically in the cinemas by levelFILM.
Award-winning production companies involved in the project include hiphopfilms.ca, karmafilm.ca, and InnoNative.ca. Executive Produced by Spike Lee's Director of Movement & Choreographer Maija Garcia (She's Gotta Have It, Chi-Raq, BlacKkKlansman). Narrated by Bill T Jones (New York Live Arts), music by The Cinematic Orchestra.
WATCH: youtu.be/TRPMxw8CnA8
https://artdancedoc.contactin.bio
www.artdanceodc.com
OPEN CALL CASTING INFORMATION
Audition Instructions (fill in via google form please): https://forms.gle/7KtFb5nuxE1ThVF27
- Shoot, upload a video of your slate ID, self-interview, and dance performance
- Start w/a slate ID of your name, dance style, location, email, and Instagram
- Answer the Question: What Moves You? (2-4 sentences
- Include footage of yourself dancing/moving (3 minutes maximum)
- Be sure to have slate, interview, and dance all in one file
- Label file example: "YourName_DanceStyle"
- Email a downloadable link via: https://wetransfer.com
- If have any issues email us at: [email protected]
- Auditions due: March 15, 2022
Filming dates are late spring/early summer 2022 worldwide (1-3 days)
If cast you will receive an IMDB credit, and be compensated at industry standard rates.
Finalists will be selected for in-person callbacks in LA on March 14 and 15 at:
https://www.stompinggroundla.org
SOURCE The Art of Dance
For further information: [email protected]
