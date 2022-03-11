"THE ART OF DANCE: A JOURNEY INTO MOVEMENT" TO BEGIN CASTING

The Historical Evolution of Dance

"In a world desperate for hope, The Art of Dance ignites inspiration and dares us to come alive by tracing the evolutionary healing power of movement, music, culture, and community. Innovative and immersive, this cinematic documentary experience awakens our souls, through the beauty and courage of some of the worlds' most celebrated dancers on a journey of connection."

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Art of Dance: A Journey Into Movement is now conducting a worldwide talent search for dancers, choreographers, performers, actors, and movement artists of all types, working in all forms, genres, and styles for an upcoming theatrical feature film for major broadcasting networks and streaming platforms.

"The Art of Dance: A Journey Into Movement is an immersive cinematic experience production that takes you on a journey around the world to discover the answer to What Moves You?"