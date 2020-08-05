As one keen observer wrote of the Irvings: "You can love them or hate them, but you have to respect them." Through countless interviews and extensive research, award-winning author Donald J. Savoie ( Looking for Bootstraps, Nimbus Publishing) details a business success born in Bouctouche and grown from Saint John, New Brunswick, and which now operates Canada's largest refinery, along with more than nine hundred gas stations spanning Eastern Canada and New England. The company also has offices in Amsterdam and London, England, and operates Ireland's only refinery.

As K. C. Irving said, business is never given—it has to be earned, one customer at a time. "Thanks for the Business" traces the Irving family back to its roots in Scotland, covers the establishment and early years of the company, and looks at how Irving Oil is confronting current challenges. This comprehensive biography holds important lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs, for business schools, for public policy, and particularly for Atlantic Canada.

Back flap text:

Donald J. Savoie holds the Canada Research Chair in Public Administration and Governance (Tier 1) at the Université de Moncton. He has won numerous awards, including the 2016 Donner Prize for What Is Government Good At? He has been made an Officer of the Order of Canada (1993), elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada (1992), and received eight honorary doctorates from Canadian universities. Most recently, Looking for Bootstraps was nominated for the 2018 National Business Book Award.

"Thanks for the Business": K.C. Irving, Arthur Irving, and the Story of Irving Oil

By Donald J. Savoie

Published by Nimbus Publishing

CDN Pub Date: August 30, 2020

US Pub Date: Nov 30, 2020

$29.95 CAD; $24.95 USD | biography / business

978-1-77108-890-9 (epub) 978-1-77108-891-6

6 x 9 | 352 pages | hardcover | 10 b/w photos

