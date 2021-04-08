RosaceaChallenge: Canadian influencers unite to empower and launch a skin positivity movement this Rosacea Awareness Month

Characterized by red, inflammatory bumps and pustules, rosacea not only causes physical symptoms but also profound emotional and psychological impacts for almost 4 million Canadians. 1 The #RosaceaChallenge asks Canadians with rosacea to stop feeling self-conscious and powerless about their skin and encourages them to share their selfies and discuss how rosacea impacts their daily life. Canadians can join the online community and visit Face Up To Rosacea to learn more.

"Our skin is one of the first things people notice about us. As an actor, my face, body, and voice are my tools, so living with rosacea has been frustrating at times," said Christine Solomon. "Whenever I would have a flare-up, it would make it difficult to work in front of the camera and hide it with makeup. Since my rosacea diagnosis, I continue to research, take action and aim for clear skin. That's why it's important that we come together as a rosacea community and proudly share our rosacea experiences. I don't let rosacea hold me back from doing the activities I love the most, and I hope to encourage others to do the same."

The impact of rosacea is more than skin deep

The true extent of the psychosocial burden of rosacea was explored in Galderma's expert-authored reports titled Rosacea: Beyond the Visible (2018) and Beyond the Visible: rosacea and psoriasis of the face (2020). Approximately 82 per cent of people surveyed felt their rosacea was not fully controlled, and about 86 per cent admitted to substantially changing their behavior to avoid triggering flare-ups.2 Additionally, over half (58 per cent) of rosacea sufferers felt that their disease significantly affected their daily lives.3 According to the National Rosacea Society, 90 per cent of rosacea sufferers reported lowered self-esteem and self-confidence as a result of the visible nature of rosacea.4

"In this pandemic, we see that two thirds of rosacea sufferers are reporting a worsening of rosacea symptoms as a result of mask wearing. Thankfully it is a new era in rosacea management, with innovative treatment options available to make clear skin a reality," said Dr. Melinda Gooderham, Medical Director at the SKiN Centre for Dermatology and the Principal Investigator for the SKiN Research Centre. "We want our patients to aim high and have clear skin. Creating a personalized treatment plan, including tailored prescription treatments, lifestyle modifications and a skin care routine, is the first step in achieving that."

Galderma Canada recently launched a brand new Face Up To Rosacea website (www.faceuptorosacea.ca), a dedicated tool for rosacea sufferers to create and download a personalized rosacea appointment guide to help them prepare for their next consultation with a family physician or dermatologist, and support conversation on aiming for clear skin and fewer flares with specific advice tailored to individual needs.

About rosacea

Rosacea is a common inflammatory skin disease that presents variable clinical characteristics, of which the most common are flushing, persistent erythema, and inflammatory lesions. It mainly affects the central areas of the face, such as the cheeks and nose. The disease can affect both adult men and women, usually after the age of 30. Additionally, symptoms such as stinging, burning, and increased sensitivity of the skin are common. The eyes are often affected, and might present as red, dry or itchy.

Although the cause of the disease is still under debate, various trigger factors are known, including spicy foods, alcohol, emotional stress, sun/UV-exposure, hot baths, and beverages. Demodex, generally harmless mites, can also be found in the skin in an elevated quantity in people with rosacea.

Rosacea may worsen over time if left untreated. People that suspect they suffer from rosacea should visit their dermatologist or healthcare provider for diagnosis and discuss what treatment is right for them. Because rosacea is a highly visible disease, it is known to cause embarrassment and anxiety in some patients, which in turn may cause frustration and have a negative impact on their social life.

About Galderma

Galderma, the world's largest independent global dermatology company, was created in 1981 and is now present in approximately 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio of prescription medicines, aesthetic solutions and consumer care products. The company partners with healthcare professionals around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin. For more information, please visit www.galderma.com

