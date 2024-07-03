"Rent-A-Feather" campaign gets to the Truth behind Truth and Reconciliation

Corporate Canada's Guide to Reconciliation starts with BOOM InterTribal's newest campaign.

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - When it comes to Reconciliation, a company's good intentions aren't always good enough. If companies don't do the right thing, they can actually do more harm than good. That's why BOOM InterTribal created the "Rent-A-Feather" campaign.

Steeped in satire, "Rent-A-Feather" is a digital campaign designed to halt you in your tracks. Through this edgy approach, BOOM InterTribal sheds light on cultural appropriation and the superficial gestures sometimes seen in corporate settings. This campaign intends to provoke thoughts on what true Reconciliation is and what it requires, emphasizing the need for engagement with Indigenous strategic marketers to bring about lasting change.

The campaign features a fictitious Indigenous company, Rent-A-Feather, which offers a range of stereotypical Indigenous elements for rent to add instant 'authenticity' to corporate events and DEI strategies. Launched on the heels of Indigenous History Month and Canada Day, the campaign drives awareness and educates corporate Canada on the "Right Way" to work towards Reconciliation. The campaign addresses the all-too-common misconception that symbolic gestures alone constitute meaningful Reconciliation.

The campaign drives to Rent-A-Feather.com , where we reveal the truth behind the satire and who we are. "True Reconciliation is not about checking a box to answer CTA #92; it's about understanding the Truth. It's about commitment to creating real, lasting change," said Alana Lees, Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at BOOM InterTribal. "With 'Rent-A-Feather,' we aim to challenge the status quo and inspire executive leaders and decision makers to pause and reflect on whether they're equipped with the right insights, strategies and resources to inspire meaningful action."

BOOM InterTribal is an Indigenous marketing and advertising agency that works with some of the largest corporations in North America, spearheading Indigenous-led marketing strategies and creative solutions. BOOM's extensive experience in this niche market has shown that true Reconciliation requires deep commitment, understanding, and thoughtful action.

While engaging Indigenous Elders, community, and cross-functional Indigenous team members is important, in isolation, this practice falls far short of what's required to build and execute a sound strategy. Being able to intimately understand Indigenous worldviews, values, traditions, lived-experiences, challenges, thought processes and ways of life – through the lens of seasoned Indigenous marketers, to borrow a term… is priceless.

As Raymond Deleary, Chief Business Development Officer, states, "That's why we created BOOM InterTribal. To help Corporate Canada do things the right way, upholding reputations that took decades to establish and to help build trust with Indigenous Peoples and communities. We're inviting ourselves to the table, challenging the executive leaders of corporate Canada, to engage with some of the industry's most experienced Indigenous thought leaders, BOOM InterTribal."

There are currently 4 ads running in-market , with an additional 4 ads to follow.

BOOM InterTribal is an Indigenous-owned, full-service marketing and communications agency. Few agencies can bridge the disciplines of branding, marketing, ideation, technology and business consulting with truly Indigenous insight like BOOM InterTribal. Our leadership team is unique in that we provide a powerful combination of both strategic creative experience, traditional Indigenous knowledge and business consulting experience.

At BOOM InterTribal, change isn't just talked about – it's initiated. Born from a unique fusion of Indigenous and non-Indigenous founders, BOOM is not just a marketing and advertising agency; we are a powerful conduit for dialogue between two worlds. Straddling both worlds, we find common ground between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, communities and companies, and open lines of communication with campaigns that reverberate within and between worlds.

BOOM is the catalyst to a genuine social awakening for the Indigenous community and the allies ready to stand with us. We are driven to shatter stereotypes, open lines of communication and pave the way for meaningful Reconciliation.

We seek the brave, the bold, the unwavering.

