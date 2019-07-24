/ R E P E A T -- The Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System to release Final Report at noon on Wednesday, July 31, 2019/

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Eileen E. Gillese, Commissioner of the Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System has announced that she will release her final Report, complete with Recommendations, at noon on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Woodstock.

The release will take place at the Holiday Inn, 510 Norwich Ave, Woodstock, ON N4S 3W5. It will not be webcast.

The release will be open to the public and to media. The Commissioner will make a statement, beginning at noon. Immediately following the Commissioner's statement, Co-Lead Commission Counsel, Mark Zigler, will hold a question and answer session in which he will respond to questions from the media.

The Report and the Commissioner's statement will be available on the Inquiry's website, beginning at noon on July 31, 2019, at https://longtermcareinquiry.ca/en/.

A media lockup will precede the public release, and will take place from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Media wishing to attend should contact the Commission's Director of Communications, Peter Rehak, at 437-776-4123 or peter.rehak@sympatico.ca.

The Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System was established on August 1, 2017, by the Government of Ontario under the Public Inquiries Act, 2009. The Inquiry mandate is to inquire into the events which led to the offences committed by Elizabeth Wettlaufer, and the circumstances and contributing factors allowing the offences to be committed. The Commissioner is directed to make recommendations to address systemic failings in Ontario's long-term care homes system that may have occurred in connection with the Offences, with the goal of avoiding similar tragedies.

